Q: A gym has just opened in the building that I work in, and is available at no cost to tenants. My colleagues and I are delighted and use it regularly.

The locker room is small, and there is very little opportunity for privacy. After my morning workout, I shower and dress before work, as do others.

I wonder how to deal with the reality that now, as colleagues, we might be naked together. I am not personally uncomfortable with it, but others may be — either seeing their colleagues naked or being seen themselves. Also, I am the boss, which feels extra complicated.

Any suggestions for how to handle this?

A: Nobody in your office has to go to this gym — or any gym. A single visit would, from your description, establish the basic facts about the locker room and its limitations. From there, one could decide to make it a habit, find a different time to visit, join some other gym, work out at home or skip this activity altogether.

You’re right that individual feelings about these sorts of situations vary wildly: I’d rather change clothes in a truck stop bathroom stall than in a locker room with co-workers. But this is not a work space, nobody has to be there, and the parameters are evident.

Just keep work definitively out of this particular time and space, and go about your business with the same modesty anybody should exercise in a locker room of any size. The experience should be fine so long as nobody overcomplicates it. You’re smart to be aware, but don’t overcomplicate things yourself.