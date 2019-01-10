If being more punctual was one of your New Year’s resolutions, here’s some tough love ... er, encouragement.

Has the momentum started to wear off on that New Year’s resolution to be more punctual?

Don’t give up. Here are nine good reasons why you should double down on your efforts to quash the tardiness habit.

1. Some people think showing up late to a meeting or event conveys how busy and important they are. Nope. Tardiness (especially consistent tardiness) only proclaims to the world that you don’t know how to, or don’t want to, manage your time.

2. Arriving after a meeting or workday has begun also puts you at a disadvantage. You don’t know what has been said or decided before. You may have missed valuable opportunities to offer your input.

3. You know that old saying, “Time is money”? Well, it’s true. Making people wait around for you wastes time, money and other resources that could be put to better use elsewhere.

4. Chronic lateness sets a bad example, whether or not you’re the boss. It shows that this is a workplace where accountability doesn’t matter. It can even make people who do take the trouble to be punctual feel like suckers.

5. A commitment to being on time forces you to consider and plan your schedule. You don’t want to be in the situation of just reacting to whatever life throws at you. You want to be the one in charge. This will make you both happier and more effective.

6. Credible excuses for being late are getting harder to find. Time was you could blame “traffic” or “the weather” for being late. But nowadays, GPS not only tells us how to reach a place and how long it will take, it even suggests alternative routes to avoid poor conditions.

7. Some people actually choose to be late because they don’t want to risk being early, claiming it wastes time. But the above-mentioned technology now allows us to work anywhere. Arriving ahead of time is a golden opportunity to get some uninterrupted work done.

8. Punctuality makes you look good. It means you planned for contingencies. If tardiness is ineptitude, then punctuality is intelligence — which would you rather be known for?

9. Finally, being late is just plain rude. It’s a way of saying to people that their time is not as important as yours. Nobody likes hearing that.