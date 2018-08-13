Electricians top the list.

CareerBuilder used labor statistics and projections to come up with a list of top jobs that don’t require a college degree and pay $20 an hour and up (click on the job title for related job listings from The Seattle Times):

Electricians

Average hourly earnings: $26.33

Required education: high school diploma, apprenticeship

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

Average hourly earnings: $25.76

Required education: high school diploma, apprenticeship

Computer User Support Specialists

Average hourly earnings: $25.50

Required education: some college

Industrial Machinery Mechanics

Average hourly earnings: $24.87

Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training

Surgical Technologists

Average hourly earnings: $22.68

Required education:Postsecondary non-degree certification

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

Average hourly earnings: $22.39

Required education: postsecondary non-degree certification, on-the-job training

Chefs and Head Cooks

Average hourly earnings: $21.54

Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training

Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors

Average hourly earnings: $20.23

Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training