Electricians top the list.
CareerBuilder used labor statistics and projections to come up with a list of top jobs that don’t require a college degree and pay $20 an hour and up (click on the job title for related job listings from The Seattle Times):
Electricians
Average hourly earnings: $26.33
Required education: high school diploma, apprenticeship
Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters
Average hourly earnings: $25.76
Required education: high school diploma, apprenticeship
Computer User Support Specialists
Average hourly earnings: $25.50
Required education: some college
Industrial Machinery Mechanics
Average hourly earnings: $24.87
Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training
Surgical Technologists
Average hourly earnings: $22.68
Required education:Postsecondary non-degree certification
Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers
Average hourly earnings: $22.39
Required education: postsecondary non-degree certification, on-the-job training
Chefs and Head Cooks
Average hourly earnings: $21.54
Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training
Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors
Average hourly earnings: $20.23
Required education: high school diploma, on-the-job training