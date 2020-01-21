You have been offered a new position — pat yourself on the back! Now comes the nerve-wracking part. You love the role and think it would be an excellent career move, but you would also love a higher salary.

Having a salary commensurate with your qualifications is important. The cost of living only continues to rise, so making a decent living is critical. Let’s say you ask for your dream salary (and please do ask!) but the company won’t budge or can only accommodate a portion of it. Sure, this can be frustrating, but it’s not a done deal.

Why? Because a salary isn’t the only thing you can negotiate. Here are six additional benefits you can ask for during the negotiation process.

1. A better title. Do you believe the job title reflects the duties outlined in the job description? Are you taking on the role of managing people, projects or budgets without the manager title? Ask for the job title that matches the responsibilities. If the employer won’t change the HR classification title, check to see if you can use a working title instead. Your working title is what you are referred to by your colleagues, supervisor and external audiences. Titles do matter in certain circles, so if you believe you have leverage to negotiate a better title, do so.

2. Technological tools. Depending on the type of job you have, you may need technology to complete your job functions. Does your job require you to lead meetings, conduct virtual meetings, make and receive phone calls or travel? If so, you should be negotiating a laptop and/or a company cellphone. You should make it known that these tools are necessary in order to do your job successfully. Please don’t use your personal cellphone and laptop to perform work duties.

3. Professional development funds. Are you interested in furthering your education? Getting a certificate, joining a professional organization or attending a leadership training? Ask if the employer would be willing to cover the cost of these items or provide a reimbursement. Be ready to sell how and why these opportunities are critical for your success and clearly outline the costs in your ask.

4. Project placement. This is an item that is less commonly negotiated, but it’s critical for your future success within and beyond the company. If you want to advance, you’re going to have to do things outside of your job description and work above and beyond the call of duty. Inquire about major projects within the organization and whether you could play a role in seeing them through. You’ll want to have a pretty good understanding about the project focus and time commitment, as you don’t want the project to distract from your current duties. As a new employee, it may be best to play a small role on a small project and then get involved more on larger projects as you increase your tenure with the company.

5. Health and wellness benefits. A company should be invested in the health and wellness of its employees. Consider asking for items that are important to you, like a standing desk or a gym pass or gym reimbursement. Make sure you research what your company offers in terms of health and wellness before you ask for specifics. If break times aren’t spelled out, get the details. You may even request longer break times (but please be reasonable).

6. Additional vacation time. Were you offered two weeks of paid time off? Ask for three or four weeks instead. Some companies that may not have the budget to grant a higher salary may be willing to make up for it with additional paid time off.

If they can’t meet your salary, it’s not complete loss. You can still come out on top with some other pretty significant perks that can enhance your work and personal life. It’s time to negotiate — good luck!