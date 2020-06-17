Remote work has become the norm as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but if you’re getting worn down by continuing to work where you sleep, you’re not alone.

A survey from Monster.com showed more than 50% of people working from home amid the pandemic said they are experiencing burnout — and 52% of survey takers don’t plan to take time off to unwind. Even before work from home became the norm, a 2018 Gallup study found that one in five American employees experienced burnout “always” or “very often.”

Healthline reports burnout is “a state of mental and physical exhaustion that can zap the joy out of your career, friendships and family interactions.” If you want to take steps to avoid this, here are five ways you can do so, according to Healthline and Today.com.

1. Set boundaries and limits

It’s important to take breaks throughout the day and also know when to shut off your laptop for good.

“Just because your boss knows you’re home doesn’t mean you have to be constantly available to them,” Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin, a psychologist and executive coach in New York City, told Today.com. Remote employees should also have a firm start and end time for their workdays.

2. Get some exercise

Along with taking breaks, it can be beneficial to get outside and go for a brief walk to incorporate some movement throughout your day. Even short workouts can prove beneficial.

3. Establish a schedule and make necessary adjustments

If you’re balancing working at home with family, you may need to change your work schedule so you can focus more on tasks and have time for your loved ones. Orbé-Austin said if you’re able, talk to your boss about adjusting your work hours to have more flexibility.

4. Ask for help

Sometimes, you may be so deep into a project or assignment that you may not be aware if you’re drifting toward burnout. Have your friends and family check in on you and you can check in on them, too.

5. Take a day off

Perhaps you’re already experiencing burnout. If so, a day off may be in order. Do your best to take the day to relax and do something completely unrelated to work. Practice a hobby, meditate or catch up on a favorite TV show.