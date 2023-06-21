A strong job market coupled with the most anticipated recession in recent memory mean workers could face one of the strangest environments of their careers yet — one where recession worries and hopes of finding a new, better position actually end up existing simultaneously.

Remember: Companies still hire and workers still job-hop, even in the toughest of job markets. The shifting and uncertain economic environment underscores the importance of still taking steps to better your career — but doing it in the most strategic way possible.

“Top talent, those top performers — they will always be able to find another job or be recruited, whether we are in a recession or not,” says Jessica Kriegel, chief scientist of workplace culture for Culture Partners. “The best advice any job seeker could receive is to not trust the headlines and to rather look at your own circumstances.”

Here’s five steps you can take to further your income and your career, even in the toughest job markets.

1. Prioritize your own personal finances to give you the financial security to take risks

The biggest cause for anxiety among workers might not be the job loss itself but what they would do to make ends meet if their primary income source disappeared. A separate survey from Bankrate published in February found that 68% of people are worried they wouldn’t be able to cover their living expenses for just one month if they lost their primary source of income. Inflation has made it even harder to trim back on expenses and save for the unexpected.

A healthy cushion of cash and other resources, such as unemployment benefits, can help you avoid turning to high-cost credit card debt, should you face unemployment. It’s also a path to flexibility, allowing you to be pickier about waiting for the right job for your skill sets and career goals.

Even those who haven’t lost their jobs might be more inclined to take a risk and hop to a new job that excites them, knowing they have an emergency fund.

The median amount of time a job seeker remains unemployed is 8.6 weeks, according to data from the Department of Labor. Yet, that can last longer in tougher labor markets. During the Great Recession of 2007-2009, the median worker was jobless for 17.2 weeks. Should your job hunt last longer than you expected, consider building a budget around a reduced income, so you can stretch your savings as long as possible.

“The inevitable ebbs and flows of expansions and contractions and the flow of our individual lives all dictate that we prioritize emergency savings to prepare for the possibility of job loss and disruption of income,” Hamrick says. “This isn’t something that should be episodic, but part of a disciplined approach to our personal finances along with other goals including paying down/off debt and saving for retirement.”

2. Stay up to date on your skills and certifications, and know what value it is that you bring

Companies often pivot to new projects or initiatives during recessions. It all means tougher economies make for an important time to think about what skills you bring to the table — and also how your skill sets are evolving to accommodate the ever-changing industry you may work in.

Consider if there are any free courses or tutorials that you can take to build up your knowledge of a new software or program specific to your field. Meanwhile, keep track of all the projects you’ve worked on and know how you’ve specifically brought value to your own role and company.

“Your career is important to you, but fulfilling the business’s goals is important to the business,” says Marlo Lyons, a California-based certified career coach and author. “You have to marry the two, and you marry the two by figuring out what skills and capabilities bring more value. It does not mean working harder. Working more hours does not get you promoted.”

3. Focus on building your network

Down times in the economy make for an important time to pad up your professional network — and reach out to contacts you might’ve lost touch with.

Workers may be able to find out about job opportunities that haven’t yet been posted online. Meanwhile, if one of their contacts refers them for a new role, their resume might stand out among others already in the pile.

4. Do careful research about potential new employers you’re interested in working for

Workers should not necessarily bar themselves from job hopping when the job market is unstable, especially if they have skills that are in demand. But before you consider pursuing a career at a different company, make sure you’ve done your research. Look into whether they’ve had previous rounds of layoffs and how they’ve implemented them, which could be a case of a “company that is not planning well, and is not thinking about itself long term,” Lyons says.

“The first step for anybody going to jump jobs is to ask yourself, ‘Why do you want to leave?’” she adds. “Understand what’s important before you jump jobs, or you’re just going to jump from one bad job to another.”

5. A recession doesn’t have to stop you from negotiating or job hunting — but know when to bring those goals up

A recession doesn’t mean the job market is devoid of opportunities for you. Kriegel, for example, got her “first real corporate job” in October 2008, at the height of the Great Recession.

“Companies were shutting down left and right,” she says. “Probably because of the nature of the economy and the headlines, it made me advocate for myself even more.”

Making a case for a promotion during a recession also isn’t impossible, but it might be harder at a company that has already carried out a round of layoffs.

“If you’re ringing that bell too loudly, you might be one of those people” who gets cut in another layoff round, Lyons says. “If you’re going to make a case for a promotion or raise, don’t talk about what you’ve done but be focused on how your scope has changed.”

And even Big Tech players who’ve laid workers off — from Microsoft to Meta — have job openings as they double down in new initiatives and business bets that have caused them to need new resources again.

“A company wants to hire the right person based on the skills and capabilities that are needed for the job and the value that the right person can bring,” Lyons adds. “You may be the right person. The economy should not stop somebody from looking for a job just because they feel a recession is coming.”