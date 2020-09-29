A commute helps you prepare for the day ahead and decompress after a long workday. Here are four ways to create a similar buffer and properly recharge while working from home.

Keep the tradition. Re-create your old mornings: Sip coffee, listen to a podcast or do a crossword puzzle.

Go outside. Use your former commuting time for exercise or meditation. Sun exposure will help orient your biological clock so you’ll sleep better.

Mark the day’s end. Create a wind-down ritual. Light a candle in the living room to signal that work is over.

Adopt quiet times. Keep loud music and conversations to a minimum for half an hour at the end of the day. Use this to transition your mind from work to home.