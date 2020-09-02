Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are working from home than ever before. As physical boundaries between work and personal life blur, it can become difficult to manage the two worlds.

Dr. Adam Perlman, director of Integrative Health and Well-Being at Mayo Clinic in Florida, says instead of separating your professional and personal lives, focus on ways to effectively integrate them.

“I’m going to say work-life balance is not necessarily what we should focus on, but work-life integration is,” Perlman says. “Balance implies this sort of 50-50 (split), and even prior to this moment, most of us weren’t typically working 50% of the time … and then spending the other 50% focused on our home lives.”

Perlman says those who don’t effectively integrate, or find the right blend of work and personal life, tend to sacrifice self-care, which can lead to burnout.

Here are his two main tips on integrating work and home lives during the pandemic:

Create and maintain a routine.

“One of the things that is critically important in this moment is to keep a routine,” Perlman says.

Previously, you might have gotten up in the morning, gone to the gym, then went to work. It’s easy to now to get up and immediately start working from home.

“So how do we create a routine that allows us to know when work begins, when we can integrate activities that are important to us, and find that right sort of mix or right integration of all that we want to do in our home and personal lives, as well as our work lives? A routine can be really critical to that,” says Dr. Perlman.

“Delegate, delete and do.”

Another strategy that can help someone better achieve good work-life integration is to adopt a concept Perlman calls “delegate, delete and do.”

If feelings of anxiousness or being overwhelmed start to set in, Perlman says to try pausing and taking inventory of all the things on your plate, whether they are work-related or not.

Often, he says, people find there are things that could be delegated. Other things can simply be deleted or taken off the priority list, he says.

“Sometimes when we look at that list, simply keeping things on the list can build anxiety for us, and sometimes we can say, ‘All right, let’s just take that off the list so we don’t have to think about it now. I can always bring it back later,’” Perlman says.

Finally, there’s “do,” which is really about understanding what has to get done, Perlman says.

That can be tricky when we’re working from home because there’s a number of other distractions.

“The idea is to look at that list and say, ‘All right, no matter what’s going on, let me get these one or two things done first thing,’” Perlman says. “That can be a very helpful strategy to help manage being overwhelmed, and allow a better integration of our work and our personal lives.”