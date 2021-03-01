If you’ve ever been unable to start your car on a cold morning, you know the importance of getting quick jump start.

Until recently, this meant either having an auto club membership or relying on the kindness of strangers. But now a new solution has come to market: the portable jump starter you can keep in your trunk.

Car battery jump-starters and chargers are dense little storage bins for electrical energy, and many come with useful built-in accessories. They’ll recharge with standard extension cords, wall-plug adapters, USB ports in running vehicles or cigarette-lighter-style 12-volt male adapters. Most portable battery jump starter options offer some combination of these four recharge options.

These portable batteries do what they were originally intended to do: boost the dead battery to make a car start. All battery boosters come with jumper clamps that attach to the auto battery terminals, and nearly all include reverse polarity protection. Most have some sort of flashlight and at least one USB port to charge electronics like phones and tablets. Those features are only the start when it comes to jump starter pack options.

Some can also power your high-draw laptop computer, or, with a built-in air compressor, inflate your raft at the lake or a low tire before you head home from the airport. How about an AC inverter so you can plug in a radio, a lamp or another small appliance? And maybe a dual USB port to charge your phone and another USB device at the same time? There are portable jump starters that can do some or all of these things.

To be sure, these features add bulk and mass to a jumper pack (these devices won’t fit in your glove box), but their value in capability, convenience and preparation can more than offset the extra weight. Here are the three top-performing portable jump starters, as judged by CNET’s Roadshow team.

The best overall

ANTIGRAVITY BATTERIES XP-10 MICRO-START

Antigravity was among the first manufacturers to offer a lithium-ion jump starter back in 2012, and its XP-10 Micro-Start ($198 at amazon.com) was rated as the best in Consumer Reports’ most recent test of the devices. It was cited, in particular, for its ability to deliver repeated jolts after competing devices had been drained.

The Micro-Start is UL-listed (a safety certification), with a multimode LED flashlight and multiple USB charging options for electronics. Antigravity says it will jump V8 engines up to 7.3 liters. This device is a bit pricey compared to other portable jump competitors, but its quality makes it worth the cost.

The best all-in-one

BLACK & DECKER PORTABLE POWER STATION JUMP STARTER PPRH5B

The Black & Decker Power Station ($109 at homedepot.com) is the Swiss Army knife of portable car batteries and chargers. It’s UL-listed, is rated well across shopping sites and it costs less than other devices.

It features multiple recharge options, a work light, a 120-psi air compressor, USB taps and a 500-watt AC inverter with two plugs to run small appliances. Along with those handy features comes a solid 17 amp hours of stored power. It’s a heavy battery at 20 pounds, but it’s also smartly packaged with a convenient grab handle.

The best for a camping trip

SCHUMACHER PROSERIES 2250 JUMP STARTER

From a trusted name in automotive electrics, the Schumacher ProSeries 2250 Jump Starter ($209 at amazon.com) gets 100% satisfaction from buyers on several shopping sites. The device has a 400-watt AC inverter with two plugs and enough cranking amps to start just about any light- to medium-duty vehicle with a dead battery. Best of all, it comes with one of the largest capacity batteries you’ll find — perfect for when you’re far from home. Schumacher says it can feed a 200-watt AC draw for 55 minutes, and 100 watts for 90 minutes.