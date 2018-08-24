There’s something about the approach of September that opens the door to fresh starts, whether it’s the first day of kindergarten, starting online college courses after work, or just an excuse to go out and buy a box of colored pencils and an adult coloring book to enjoy during long Skype meetings.
Here’s a collection of stories to help get you in the mood to learn something new, try something unexpected, and encourage those around you, young and old, to do the same.
The best lunch boxes for kids (and the young at heart)
For back to school or back to work, pick up one of these fresh new lunch boxes.
4 ways to be a more productive learner
We’re consuming more information than ever before, but we’re not learning more.
Sneakers that will score a style A-plus back at school
Skip the penny loafers. These days, kids want a closet of sneakers.
Covering the cost of going back to school as an adult
When Colleen O’Bryant pivoted from her insurance job to start her own business as an herbalist, her training came with a steep price tag.
Back-to-school: Top computer and tablet accessories
Soften the blow of heading back to school with great tech gadgets and a hot new tablet.
Back-to-school gadgets for kids always on the go
Trackers, power banks, phone cases and more, for students on the move.
High-tech and low-tech study aids for back to school
Useful study aids that make late-night study sessions a little easier.
Start Next Quarter: Community college in 3 easy steps
Free eligibility website connects current and potential students with services, employment and training programs available in Washington state.
Warby Parker launches kids’ glasses in time for new school year
Cutness alert! Now your kids can have the same cool specs as you.
Many schools keep gardening efforts going all summer
Fresh student-grown foods augment public school menus, contribute to healthier nutritional habits and food safety, teach record keeping and marketing and build a life-long appreciation for the environment.
5 great backpacks and pouches to take back to school
Cool backpacks and handy pouches that will keep them organized in style.
Back-to-school shopping: Seahawks gear, hoodies and athleisure finds
Sporty back-to-school clothes aren't just on-trend — they're also all-day comfy.