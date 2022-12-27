Ready for that feeling of “out with the old, in with the new”? We’ve all heard of New Year’s resolutions. But what about fixes for your home? The back-burner items that you have been putting off for months can now become front-burner fixes in the new year.

Not sure where to begin? Here are 10 items you can put on your to-do list to get your new year off to a good start.

1. Winterize. From making sure seals around windows are tight to winterizing outdoor faucets, protecting your home from the elements can prevent potential issues.

2. Refresh and swap. Now is a good time to refresh and swap out old or worn items and replace with new and fresh ones.

3. Check the filters in your HVAC unit. So often, these filters get clogged simply because they are not checked and changed on a regular basis.

4. Prune and mulch. This time of year, it is best to cut back some of your landscape and mulch to help protect plantings for the warmer months.

5. Donate. Those extra items around the home causing clutter can easily be put to better use by donating them to your favorite charity.

6. Do an energy assessment. One of the most costly aspects of home ownership is heating and cooling. An energy assessment can help you discover potential deficiencies.

7. Check for leaks. Undetected, water leaks can cause severe damage. This time of year is a perfect one to make sure your home is properly sealed.

8. Change batteries. From the smoke detector to the carbon monoxide detector and flashlights, now is an ideal time to make sure everything is in working order.

9. Plan for spring. Now is a god time to plan those spring outdoor projects so that as soon as the weather warms up, you are ready to go.

10. Bring the outdoors in. Many of your treasured outdoor items, from furniture to outdoor equipment, may not be able to brave the elements, so it may be best to bring them indoors.