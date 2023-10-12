Next to pricing, when it comes to properly presenting your home for sale, solid photography tops the list. Photography serves as your point of entry to potential buyers, the portal to first impressions.

Can you take photos yourself? Can your broker? Or should you hire a professional?

When looking to elevate your property, here are some key tips to keep in mind.

Pay attention to the sun. Sun can make a difference, especially in a space that may get a lot of natural light. Even lighting conditions and sunny days are best.

Use natural light as much as possible.

Consider hiring a professional. Working with a professional photographer doesn’t have to break the bank. Great photography can do wonders for properly showcasing a space.

Look for interesting angles. Creative angles can help catch interest.

Highlight architectural features. Beyond just wide angles, highlight special or unique features.

Be careful when it comes to shooting toward windows or glass doors. Often light can “spill” into a room, creating a washed-out effect.

Avoid shooting on cloudy or raining days. These conditions will require considerable additional light, which might look artificial.

Add pops of color to a neutral space to add a sense of contrast.

Use lighting to create a mood or emotion.

Use reflective surfaces such as mirrors to help bounce light in a room, which will help extend a feeling of spaciousness.