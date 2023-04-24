Do you suffer from the sticker shock? You might have hidden treasure in your garage that could save you money and don’t even realize it.

A mountain of supplies in the garage

Right next door to my grocery store is a regional hardware store. Weeks ago, I needed some toggle bolts to reinstall a running board on my truck. My bill for the four bolts, the toggle nuts, four fender washers and four lock washers was just under $10. I was aghast at this price. One would think the hardware was silver plated, but alas it was all zinc.

A year ago, I had a similar experience. I bought six one-pound boxes of coarse-thread drywall screws at a big box store thinking they’d have the best price. I wanted them in various lengths as they come in handy for any number of projects. I had to trade $50 to get these pieces of hardware. I was in shock when I received a few coins in change.

A few days ago, I started a decluttering project in an effort to reclaim my garage. Like me, you may have too much stuff. I had so much that I had to park my truck outside all winter. Living in snowy New Hampshire, I found that inconvenient.

On one wall of my garage, I have 8-foot tall shelves packed with plastic bins of all sorts of hardware. Many of these bins used to be in the utility-body truck I drove when I built homes. I had my own traveling hardware store, so I rarely had to make a special run to get certain nails, screws or bolts. Since these fasteners don’t go bad, I’ve kept them all these years.

While they’re not in perfect order, I’ve come to realize I have thousands of dollars of hardware in my garage. It’s possible there could be nearly $10,000 worth, based on current prices. How much treasure disguised as nuts, bolts and screws do you have in your garage or basement? How often do your kids make fun of you for saving it all? It appears you were wise to keep it. The trick is to have it sorted so you know what you have.

How about power tools? How many corded power tools do you own? Based on the stratospheric prices I see for replacement batteries for new power tools, I can assure you that corded power tools are going to be worth lots of money in the future.

In fact, you may want to take any spare money you have to buy common corded circular saws, drills and belt sanders — and keep them warm and dry in their unopened boxes. The day will come when someone thinks it’s smarter to deal with an extension cord, as I did for decades, rather than pay $200-300 for a replacement battery each year.

Finding a hiding place

Now, let’s discuss hidden treasure. I’m in the process of completing a book about all the things people want in their homes. While doing the research, I discovered the second-most popular wish items were secret places to hide valuables in the ordinary home.

As you might suspect, I received lots of great suggestions to add to those I already knew about and use myself. It’s important to recognize both water and fire dangers. Some irreplaceable items may be susceptible to damage by both. Then again, there are some metallic objects that don’t mind water and quite high temperatures.

One of the challenges is outsmarting burglars. Small items can be hidden inside a paint roller that you, forgot to clean. You took it off the frame but then got distracted, remember? Even the roller pan didn’t get cleaned. You’d be surprised by the number of small valuables you can fit inside the roller as you slide it back on the frame.

Did you know you can buy a tiny can of paint that’s the exact same color as mayonnaise? Imagine if you carefully cleaned a used jar and then coated the inside of it with paint, allowing it to dry. Fill the jar up and put it back in the refrigerator or pantry.

What about creating a hidden drawer under your workbench top? Lots of thin objects could be stored in a workbench that measures 20 inches deep by 7 feet long.

Are you remodeling? Think about creating a 30-inch wide secret space with a bedroom wall on one side and a closet wall on the other. Assuming the end of this cavity is in a hallway or another room, the opening to the space could be covered by a tall, thin mirror that hangs on a French cleat. Or, you might just use a big poster or piece of art. Who would ever suspect there was a hole behind the poster?

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.