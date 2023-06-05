I keep abreast of all that has to do with building and remodeling homes, new tools and technology in the trades. I also talk to dozens of homeowners. I can tell you that inflation and soaring interest rates are inspiring more and more homeowners to contemplate tackling home-improvement projects that, two years ago, they would have hired out.

The good news is you can rent a lot of cool tools you might not realize exist. These tools make jobs easier without help — and are therefore often cheaper and less time-consuming for you.

A month ago, I was hired by a Florida woman to be her virtual general contractor for a major renovation on her house in central Maine. This energetic client figured that with me in her back pocket, available to do video or voice calls while she’s at the job site, I could help her successfully navigate this project. By my calculations, she stands to save about $100,000.

She has at her disposal a plethora of tools and machines she can rent that will help her, and her subcontractors, complete the project. To inspire you to jump into a project that you might have otherwise backed away from, here are a few options.

Man lift

A man lift is one of the most exciting machines that you can rent. It allows you to work safely up high. While these machines are not necessarily new, the capabilities and reach have significantly improved. Imagine working from a level platform with guardrails 30 feet off the ground. Just a few days ago, a half-mile from my house, a fireplace contractor used one to install a stainless steel chimney on the roof of a new home. The machine allowed him to do this quickly and, most important, safely.

You can use man lifts to install windows, siding and gutters, to paint house exteriors, to repoint brick chimneys and even to reshingle a steep roof that might terrify you. If you hate ladders, you’re going to love man lifts.

Power buggy

Do you have to pour concrete in the back of a house or up a hill? Imagine how hard it is to try to push a wheelbarrow filled with heavy concrete up even a slight grade. Why not rent a power buggy? These are powerful, motorized, tiny dump trucks. They come in different sizes, but a popular one is just over 4 feet wide and can transport 2,200 pounds of concrete each trip. It has tracks like a bulldozer or tank, so it can go just about anywhere. You can use one to transport and dump gravel, sand, stones, bricks, etc. One power buggy can easily replace up to 8 workers on certain jobs.

Press fittings

Do you need to do plumbing work, yet you don’t trust your soldering skills? Forget about soldering and use press fittings. You can rent a tool that crimps the exterior of slide-on fittings that create a permanent seal with a rubber O-ring. In the past, you may have taken 3 minutes to clean, prep and solder a fitting on copper tubing. That same fitting can now be installed in less than 10 seconds using the press tool.

Pipe scaffolding

Pipe scaffolding is by no means new. Masons have used it for decades to lay brick and stone on the outside of homes and commercial buildings. It’s simple to assemble. You can get a wide variety of accessories such as staircases, guardrails, leveling feet, wheels for hard, smooth surfaces and working platforms.

I’ve used pipe scaffolding to paint houses and install new roofing. Scaffolding allows you to work safely at the lower edge of the roof. These amazing monkey bars work well when it’s time to do rough carpentry. I’ve set up the scaffolding to install ridge beams and roof rafters. I love the stability of pipe scaffolding, and it’s very inexpensive to rent one month at a time.

Electric jack hammer

Do you have to break up a worn-out concrete driveway, patio or sidewalk? Rent an electric jack hammer. These have been around for decades, but you may not have known about them. They just need a normal 15-amp, 120-volt circuit. These powerful tools can break up thick concrete, if that’s what you need to do.

Skid-steer loaders

If you have to dig a trench or a hole, you can rent a machine to do it. With just a few minutes practice using the joystick controls, you’ll be able to dig a trench with fluid movements. Skid-steer loaders have been around for at least 5 decades. These allow you to move vast amounts of sand and gravel, and dig holes in sandy or clay soils. They’re perfect for jobs where you can’t fit a big backhoe or loader.

Mini excavators

You can rent miniature stand-behind excavators and loaders too. These can fit in very small backyards and will allow you to dig shallow holes for new patios, sidewalks, or a driveway if need be.

As crazy as this seems, you might want to visit tool-rental shops or surf their websites to see all the tools they have for rent. You may see the perfect tool that will inspire you to become a serious DIY warrior. And remember, I’m a phone call away should you get stuck.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.