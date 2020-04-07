It seems that Easter is going to look a bit different for many of us this year. However, different doesn’t have to mean less festive.

Nothing gets me out of the isolation blues like turning one of my rooms into a new scene. Last month when I was visiting Gail’s beautiful home, I had just perused all our cute spring goodies and I thought her house would be the perfect place to set up an Easter brunch.

When I was pulling items from the shop, the bright ocean blue and vivid yellow table accessories popped out at me the most. I was (and still am) truly in the mood for some pops of spring color. It brings to mind sunny skies and the first round of yellow daffodils that pop up in my yard just in time to cheerfully welcome spring.

A trio of simple stem arrangements is the perfect centerpiece for a large table. After you’re fished with your meal, you have three pretty pieces to place around your home to keep the fresh and festive atmosphere alive. I like to move mine to the mantel to add the colors of the season to my living room.

I grounded the tablescape with coral and white woven table runners running not the length of the table, but the width, then added grass place mats for an earthy yet elegant texture. I topped off my place settings with the simply sweetest accessories. The burlap bunny napkin rings are perfect for Easter and paired with the delicate white bird bowls, they can last well into the spring season.

No brunch is complete (for me) without an equally adorable bar cart. I liked the idea of creating a “serve yourself” station that allows would-be guests to feel right at home and grab what they need. A Kelly Green wooden chinoiserie cart is a showstopper all on its own so I only needed to add a few delicate details to fill it out for spring. Ruffled plates added the perfect touch of whimsy and combine with a few floral elements to create just the right balance of soft and solid textures.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.