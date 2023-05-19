You don’t need to have a green thumb to have an eye-catching yard or garden. Options still abound for those of us (raises hand) who missed the planting window, struggle to grow flowers and keep them alive, or are short on time or interest.

Non-living flowers and yard décor offer a touch of fun and whimsy you can buy and install the same day to kick off your summer entertaining.

We’ve harvested design tips from Seattle-area nurseries and garden artists, as well as a prolific DIY garden-art installer whose corner lot is the talk of the neighborhood.

Connect the dots

Jen Szabo is the director of Molbak’s Landscape Design and Construction in Woodinville and a public artist who makes temporary installations in the public landscape. She designs restorative environments. She begins by asking clients, what is the experience you want, and does your home already achieve that or is there something to solve?

“We use garden art, containers and furnishings to connect the dots from where the garden is now to where we want it to be,” Szabo says. “Art as a focal point draws you through a space. When you get to the next space and you’re rewarded with something there, it makes the journey seem purposeful.”

Karen Eddy, seasonal buyer at Swansons Nursery, recommends using garden and yard art to “fill in the color when the color stops, when your plants stop blooming.” Place glass art in a bed of greens or perennials that don’t bloom throughout the season for a color accent.

Advertising

Objects can provide a focal point and help modulate the scale of a space, Szabo says.

“When people first explore garden art or objects, one thing we see a lot is difficulty in thinking about proportion,” she says. “If you like a lot of small objects, you either need an intimate space or you need to group them.” A deliberate grouping of containers can also scale down a large space and make sense of it.

Szabo also recommends creating a theme by repeating elements, whether in material (like concrete), shape (such as a curve of glass) or in color. Build unity to establish a space or use intentional contrast to enliven it. Beach pebble in various colors can be used to highlight an object, separate a space or create a shape on the ground.

Replicate nature

Eddy recommends choosing organic materials such as wood and stone that blend into their natural surroundings. Teak, for example, is dense and has a high oil content so it’s crack- and insect-resistant and lasts forever outside. “Teak is the one you want,” she says. “It’s the only thing that’s going to hold up in our wet, rainy winters. It ages to a silvery gray and has a pretty, warm golden color when freshly oiled.”

Szabo also recommends considering whether your art can do double duty, like a water feature to create calm sounds in an urban environment, or a bird bath to support wildlife.

Outdoor rooms are on trend. Purchase objects that go with the interior color palette to create continuity. “If your sofa is hot pink, put a hot pink urn out in the garden,” Szabo says. “Fiber stone and metal containers can be painted to match your pillows every season of every year.”

Advertising

Choose permanent flowers

Can’t grow flowers or keep them alive, or started too late in the season? Brian Brenno of Brenno Studio on Vashon Island worked on Dale Chihuly’s glassblowing team and makes handblown flowers from molten glass. Each is one of a kind.

Brenno’s garden flowers sit atop a rebar stem and can be “planted” straight in the ground and left in the garden year-round. “They never need water and are always blooming — no maintenance required,” he says. Line a walkway and enjoy the light reflection on the path.

For a more modern, industrial look, you can forge your own flowers out of steel. Lawless Forge in Seattle invites you to be blacksmith for a day in a 3-hour class that uses techniques such as texturing, dishing, shaping and riveting to create a metal bouquet that will last forever.

Wayne Daubenspeck has lived in the same corner house in West Seattle for 51 years. Eight years ago, he started collecting glass art from Value Village, Goodwill and yard sales, as well as imperfect and broken-edged pieces from local artists, to create his own spectacular glass garden.

“The first question I always get is do I make it?” he says. “No, I just assemble it.”

Daubenspeck is no less an artist. He buys the pieces — including vases and lampshades he turns upside down — and affixes them to concrete rebar he then pounds 20 inches into the ground. He sometimes uses plastic water pipes he paints green to look like flower stems. He glues crystal pyramids on top and welds pieces securely so they can’t be lifted off.

Advertising

Daubenspeck removed the lower branches of his Magnolia tree to hang tree ornaments on fishing swivel so they turn in the wind. And he creates elaborate scenes all around the border of his property, visible to passersby. If you look closely, you’ll see cowbells added to the stalks for security, but he’s never needed them — people stop by to admire, but not to disturb it.

‘Wayne’s crazy habit’

The neighborhood knows Daubenspeck’s yard as the glass garden, though he says it’s “just Wayne’s crazy habit.” People routinely stop their cars, and he comes outside to greet them. Neighborhood kids stop by on their way home from school to sit on the concrete bears he’s painted out front and pose for pictures. This was his goal. A retired bus driver (and 1998 Operator of the Year, he’s quick to tell you), Daubenspeck misses talking to passengers all day long. He craved this continuing communication with the community — he has built it, and they have come.

The glass garden is a lifelong project he continually adds to. “It’s always evolving. It’s fun figuring out where to put things,” he says.

Daubenspeck has set additional pieces aside to donate to a senior center or nursing home “because it boosts your mood to look out and see something pretty.” Nowadays he only buys pieces he finds spectacular, because of how his collection has grown. But it keeps him going. “If you’re not busy, you don’t get this old,” he says.

Daubenspeck will turn 80 in October. He happily shares his secrets, and reminds other DIYers to be careful of water pipes and call 811 before you dig.

Change is good

Daubenspeck often moves pieces around. Szabo emphasizes the same instinct.

“If you buy a piece you love, don’t feel it has to be in a permanent location,” Szabo says. “It will bring a new sensibility to the space every time you move it. You’ll gain a new perspective, and it will change the lens through which you view the garden.”

Most importantly, Eddy says, yard art is a way for you to introduce the people who live in this house. “A garden reflects the person who tends it,” she says. “Pick something you love and are drawn to.” She recommends visiting a public garden or local garden center for ideas.