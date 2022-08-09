Do you own anything made of wood that lives its life outdoors? It could be a deck, a privacy fence, a pergola or a teak table-and-chair set. I’ve owned all of the above — and more — over the years, and chances are you’ve had some, too.

When I was younger, I didn’t think much about the time, work and expense required to keep wood looking like new, especially when it’s out in the sun. But every year, as I cleaned and resealed another of my wooden items, the work grew more and more tiresome. In many ways, all of my outdoor wood possessions were like my three kids when they were young: They required constant care.

Over the past 10 years, I’ve surrendered to the unrelenting power of the sun and rain. The panels of my lakeside dock and the steps leading down to the water are the only things left on my property that are made of wood.

Here is why so many of us are waving the white flag and conceding to the forces of Mother Nature. Wood is hygroscopic, which means its size changes in response to the amount of moisture in the wood. Wood expands when it gets wet, then it shrinks as it dries. Over time, this movement starts ripping the wood apart.

If you look closely at a new piece of milled wood, it’s mostly smooth and free of surface defects. However, this appearance is transitory. As soon as you subject untreated wood to frequent wet/dry cycles, you’ll start to see tiny hairline cracks on the surface.

The next time it rains, these cracks will allow the water to penetrate deeper and faster into the wood. This causes even greater expansion pressure between the wood fibers, and soon the lignin in the wood fails. The small cracks get bigger, and eventually the wood will split in two. That is why it’s important to keep outdoor wood sealed from water.

And if you think water is bad for wood, try adding the sun’s punishing ultraviolet rays. UV rays damage the lignin that holds together the wood fibers.

You can minimize the damage by using outdoor wood sealers that include pigments, which act like a layer of sunscreen to shield wood from UV rays. But eventually the sealer will degrade, and there won’t be enough pigment left to keep the UV rays from getting to the wood.

Paint is the ultimate protector for wood, but it, too, will eventually fail. Because wood is hygroscopic and expands and contracts at a greater rate than paint, the paint eventually cracks and peels. Then you have an even bigger mess on your hands.

Now you see why I eat lunch each summer day with my feet resting on my composite deck, my plate resting on a wonderful aluminum table, and my posterior parked in a matching aluminum chair.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.