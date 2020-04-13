Actress Kaley Cuoco of “Big Bang Theory” fame has sold her home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.95 million — or about $3 million less than the original asking price of $6.9 million.

Cuoco, among the highest-paid television actresses during her run on “Big Bang,” bought the estate through a trust in 2014 for $5.499 million. Former NBA star Lamar Odom and reality television personality Khloe Kardashian were the previous owners.

Updated during the actress’ ownership, the Mediterranean-style home has about 8,000 square feet of curated living space, a rotunda entry, a movie theater, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A living room with a wet bar and a suspended bench/swing sit off the entry.

The two-story floor plan also has a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and a snazzy chef’s kitchen with a center island.

Outside, there’s a covered arbor, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa. The landscaped grounds cover three-quarters of an acre.

Cuoco, 34, appeared in the series “8 Simple Rules” and “Charmed” before starring as Penny in “The Big Bang Theory.” On the film side, her roles include “Authors Anonymous,” “The Penthouse” and “The Wedding Ringer.”