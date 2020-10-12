Q: I’m running the numbers for my new bathroom and need to choose between a two-handle “widespread” faucet or a “centerset” faucet. Are there big differences between these types of faucets to help me with my choice?

A: Centerset faucets are deck mounted, with 4 inches between the handles. Widespread faucets are made up of separate components, and the space between handles can range from 8 to 16 inches.

But the biggest difference is the extra cost of installing a widespread bathroom faucet compared with a centerset model. These costs may determine what style you choose.

Widespread faucets are sold in separate pieces, so prices and installation costs are often higher. In addition, you may find that special-order bathroom sinks or countertops are needed.

Bottom line: A widespread bathroom faucet can give you design impact, while a centerset faucet can give you savings.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.