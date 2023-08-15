Fun and whimsical, or thematic and festive? Children’s rooms can be a wonderful opportunity to stretch and layer design, as well as create a cohesive color story.

Where to start

First, decide how you want the space to function and feel. Then, decide your “big idea.” A big idea can be a color direction, theme, selection of a key inspirational piece for the room or other foundational concept. This idea will help you create a clear road map to guide your design process.

Dos

Sticker time!

Do consider adding colorful removable wall stickers.

Imagine it! Paint it!

Do paint a fabulous wall mural on a primary wall.

Shelve it!

Do add wall shelves. Fun idea: Use skateboards instead of traditional shelving.

Creating a design plan

Before making any purchases, it is important to create a design plan first. This should involve taking pen to paper, in a perfect world while reviewing a floor plan to understand and plan key aspects such as furniture layout and selection.

Key elements: