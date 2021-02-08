Q: I look forward to when we can have friends over again for a big dinner. In the meantime, we’re going to remodel our kitchen. Any ideas for a hardworking kitchen faucet that is also great for entertaining guests?

A: Whenever I get a question about a “hardworking” kitchen faucet, I automatically recommend that homeowners check out models in the semiprofessional category.

Semiprofessional faucets are designed for residential kitchens and are inspired by faucets that are used in the restaurant industry. Features of a semiprofessional kitchen faucet include:

• A high-arching, spring-supported spray spout that can be pulled down and moved in any direction

• A multifunctional spray head that can include sweep-wash settings for easier sink cleaning.

• A magnetic docking port to secure the spout assembly in place.

You might want to add a professional-looking countertop touchless soap dispenser to complete the modern look of your new faucet.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.