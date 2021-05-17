Q: We recently moved into a condo that has a double-bowl kitchen sink installed below the counter. While I like the granite counter, I’m looking to upgrade the sink itself. Can this style sink be changed, and what are our options?

A: Start by consulting with a local licensed and insured contractor who can assess the situation, give you an estimate, and work with the proper subs like a plumber and counter expert. Once you have a job scope and cost options to consider, you can make an informed decision.

The reason I recommend meeting with a contractor first is because it’s an undermount-style sink.

A drop-in kitchen sink sits on top of the counter and can usually be removed and replaced by a plumber. With an undermount sink, it’s not that cut-and-dried.

If you’re lucky, it may be possible to remove the old sink from the underside of the counter. But in some cases, the counter may have to be lifted to remove the old sink and set the new one in place. That can be just as tricky as it sounds.

While below-counter kitchen sinks may have striking beauty and practical working advantages, be aware that the cost to change them can go a little over the top.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.