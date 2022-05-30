Q: We’re first-time new home builders in the planning stages. I made it through my bathroom fixture choices, but now I’m getting stressed out over my kitchen sink. Can you please simplify basic kitchen sink choices for me?

A: Surprisingly, choosing a kitchen sink is a lot like choosing a bathtub. Allow me to temporarily go off topic to describe three basic tub options. There are drop-in, tub-only models that sit on top of custom-built tub decks. There are also undermount baths, which are attached under the tub deck. And alcove apron-front tub/showers, which are self-trimming against three walls with a finished front apron.

You can transfer that same concept to kitchen sink styles.

The three basic kitchen sink types are drop-in, undermount and farmhouse apron-front. They are, more or less, the same concepts as the corresponding bathtub installations I described.

Now all you have to do is choose a sink material, then decide if you want it installed on top of the counter, under the counter or on the cabinet base with a finished front apron.

There are many more kitchen sink models out there, but I recommend keeping it simple to avoid having to make a draining decision.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.