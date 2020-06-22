Q: I read your article on freestanding baths and how the tub style can help in choosing the type of filler you use. I’m ordering a freestanding bath that can use either a floor-mount filler or a deck-mount filler. Can you help me decide by listing some advantages of each style?

A: Some freestanding baths can accommodate different types of fillers. While this is a nice feature, it can also add to planning stress by giving you yet another decision to make.

There’s basically no wrong choice, since the goal is to fill your tub with water, and both a deck- and floor-mount style will do the job. There are some advantages to each though.

Floor-mount fillers

Usually does not require drilling holes into tub deck

Allows flexibility for location of tub

Valve supply lines are not under the tub

Deck-mount fillers

Usually less expensive, depending on the model

Convenient to reach and control wile soaking

It can give the tub a less conspicuous look

Bottom line: Your choice comes down to a floor-mount filler that stands out or a deck-mount filler that quietly sits in the background.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.