Outdoor living has come a long way from throwing a blanket down for a family picnic.

Advances in exterior products have made al fresco relaxation as much a part of everyday life as spending time in your kitchen or living room — meaning you have more options than ever before to bring indoor comforts to the outdoors.

On top of that, we’ve all been staying home a lot more lately. That triggers the desire to brighten up our backyards. And an interest in outdoor living hasn’t slowed down this year, even as the country opens up. Here are six trends pros say are on the top of homeowners’ wish lists lists in 2022.

Working from (an expanded) home: Once they got over the shock of having all of their meetings in Zoom boxes, work-from-homers started carving out unique spaces for themselves, including plenty of patios-turned-workstations. Outdoor pavilions with shade structures create ideal havens for working outdoors in the warmer months. (You may want to invest in a Wi-Fi extender while you’re at it!)

Bringing the indoors out: Outdoor offices are only the beginning. You can replicate indoor amenities in an open-air environment with the right design. For example, retaining walls, fire pits and luxe seating create outdoor entertaining areas that rival anything inside. With enough overhead protection, you can build an outdoor kitchen for al fresco meals from start to finish. And pros say the desire for these elevated hardscapes and outdoor living areas is here to stay.

Building creative hardscapes: If you’ve ever watched a kid play with building blocks, you know they can create countless combinations from a few essential pieces. The same goes for outdoor hardscaping with bricks and pavers — the options are limited only by imagination and budget. Homeowners are investing in retaining walls, steps and structures to enhance their yards, and pros say they’re seeing more and more creative designs develop.

Following winding paths: If your yard sees a lot of activity, you may have worn areas where foot traffic has created a sort of pathway — which may not be too pretty. You can add structure to your yard (and get rid of unsightly plots of trampled grass) by building walkways that guide people through the space and define connections around the yard.

But that much hardscaping can cut into your budget for that dreamy hot tub or must-have pergola. A less-expensive alternative is to create the pathways with gravel, mulch or stepping stones.

Installing hassle-free water features: Nothing evokes luxury and a sense of outdoor calm like a sparkling fountain. However, a koi pond or extensive water feature adds both cost and ongoing maintenance. Instead, pros suggest low-intensity water features that don’t take much upkeep after installation, such as a pondless system, which filters the water and holds it underground, so there’s no standing water.

Wiring the yard: Who says electrical, heating and gas are only for indoors? By bringing a home’s interior perks outside, you can boost your comfort and use your space later in the evenings and deeper into cold weather. Heaters and extra outdoor lighting can extend your social time at night, and TVs mounted into safe outdoor spaces with overhead covers can help entertain.