Q: We’ve been shopping for homes, and a few we’ve looked at were 5-star Built Green certified. We were curious what that really means and if it’s worth considering when choosing a home. Can you help?

A: As the world grapples with the pressing challenges of climate change, the construction industry is undergoing a paradigm shift toward sustainable practices. At the heart of this movement lies residential construction, where the choices we make today will reverberate in decades to come. Washington state, renowned for its commitment to environmental innovation, has become a pioneering hub of sustainable homebuilding.

In this pursuit, the distinction between a conventional code-built home and a 5-star Built Green home (the highest certification level) is illuminating a path toward a greener future. Though the upfront financial costs between the two differ, the existential costs and benefits are too big to ignore.

The call for sustainability

With the growing awareness of the ecological footprint left by traditional construction, the demand for sustainable residential structures has soared. Homeowners, builders and policymakers alike are re-imagining housing as more than just shelter. How we build our homes can lessen our impact on the planet while improving energy efficiency and quality of life.

Code-built homes: The conventional approach

Code-built homes, often referred to as “conventional homes,” adhere to the standard building codes mandated by local authorities. While these homes provide the essentials for a living space, they tend to be constructed using traditional materials and techniques, which may not prioritize energy efficiency or environmental impact. In a rapidly changing climate, they might inadvertently contribute to excessive energy consumption and resource depletion.

Raising the sustainability bar

In contrast to code-built homes, 5-star Built Green certified homes represent a commitment to elevated environmental standards. The Built Green program, recognized in Washington State, assesses homes based on several categories, including: energy efficiency, indoor air quality, water conservation and sustainable building materials.

Energy efficiency takes center stage in these homes. Enhanced insulation, high-performance windows, low-flow plumbing fixtures and advanced heating and cooling systems work in harmony to reduce energy consumption. The addition of solar panels harnesses the sun’s energy and produces electricity. This translates not only into lighter utility bills for homeowners but also substantial reductions in carbon emissions across the region, mitigating the impacts of climate change. They reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality and decrease demand for essential resources.

As this sustainable housing movement gains momentum, it fosters a market for green technologies and materials, stimulating local economies and creating job opportunities in emerging sectors.

Challenges and the road ahead

While these homes present a compelling vision for the future, challenges persist. The cost of integrating cutting-edge sustainable technologies can be higher upfront, potentially dissuading some homeowners. However, it’s essential to consider the long-term savings, both in terms of energy bills and the environmental benefits reaped over the years. Government incentives and financing options are being explored to bridge this gap and encourage wider adoption.

Why it’s worth it

Triple-pane windows can be up to 50% more energy efficient than a single-pane window and up to 20% more efficient than a double-pane. Triple-pane windows will cost approximately 20% more than double-pane windows, but if you live in a cold climate, they can significantly impact your heating and cooling bills.

In an average-sized home in the U.S., switching to Water Sense fixtures and 0.8-gallon flushing toilets will conserve approximately 60,000 gallons of water per year. That’s around $2,000 in savings on your water and sewer utility bills annually.

Adding solar to your home will increase its value by approximately 4.1% in Washington. Additionally, a 5-kW system will cost you around $16,000 and pay for itself in about 8 years. Harnessing the sun’s energy is a no-brainer.

Switching from a gas or oil furnace can be costly, but well worth it. Heat pumps are two to three times more efficient than traditional heating systems. Unlike gas furnaces, heat pumps do not burn fossil fuels and do not directly emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. Additionally, heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, making them the most versatile option.

A blueprint for the future

Comparing code-built homes and 5-star Built Green homes in Washington paints a clear picture of the strides being taken toward a sustainable residential landscape. Today’s investment in sustainability is an investment in the planet’s future. While it may have an upfront monetary cost, it is proven to be well worth it.

Washington’s dedication to greener living provides a road map for other regions to follow, proving that homes can be more than just brick and mortar — they can be pillars of sustainability that stand the test of time. In a world where every decision counts, embracing the principles of sustainable construction is not just an option; it’s a necessity that will shape the way we live and thrive on this planet.

To learn more about Built Green certification, visit builtgreen.net.

Anthony and Abbey Maschmedt are partners at Dwell Development, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,700 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.