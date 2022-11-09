For homeowners who like the warm and cozy aesthetic of a fireplace but can’t or won’t go to the hassle of installing a chimney for a wood-burning or gas fireplace, an electric fireplace provides a fine alternative. Although electric fireplaces don’t provide heat, or at least any more heat than a traditional light bulb, they still give the flickering light, glow and visual warmth of a traditional fireplace and can serve as a centerpiece for a room design.

Electric fireplaces use a variety of optical illusions, including lights and mirrors, to create the visual effect of a flame. Different models create a distinct look depending on what you want, ranging from a model that looks exactly like a traditional fireplace log and flames to sharp-edged, modern designs with a futuristic or contemporary look with rocks or other materials in the place of the log.

Electric fireplace inserts are also easy to install. Most of the time, a homeowner can do it themselves — all it requires is a power outlet and someplace to set the fireplace. You’ll be looking at a more complicated job if you want to install on a wall or create a more traditional look, such as with a wood mantel or stone surround.

How much do electric fireplaces cost?

Electric fireplaces cost anywhere from $200 to a few thousand dollars depending on what you’re looking for. Most models range between $700 and $800. They also have a small but noticeable energy cost. On average, an electric fireplace insert uses $1.84 in electricity every eight hours.

Electric fireplace design ideas

Electric fireplaces offer considerable versatility; indeed, their design options represent one of their most significant advantages. You can mount an electric fireplace in any of the ways traditional wood-burning or gas fireplaces can be installed in a wall, plus they can be wall-mounted or even free-standing in a room as an attractive conversation piece. They also provide much more flexibility. If you decide you want to move your electric fireplace, it’s easy to haul it to the next room, plug it in and be ready to go. In many ways, an electric fireplace has more in common with furniture and cabinetry than traditional fireplaces.

An electric fireplace also makes an ideal choice for an apartment or condominium because of its minimal requirements.

Advertising

Some homeowners prefer to install an electric fireplace TV stand. The compact size and utility of electric fireplaces make them ideal for installing in a cabinet beneath a TV and adding a unique flair to a room.

Homeowners can decorate an electric fireplace with the same design ideas as wood-burning or gas models. Popular surround, mantel and hearth options include brick, granite, slate, stone, wood and marble. Furthermore, since electric fireplaces generate so little heat, they don’t require the same safety precautions as wood-burning or gas fireplaces. They don’t need fireplace screens to prevent ashes or stray flames from escaping, nor do you have to install glass fireplace doors to keep everything inside. You can install a hearth for aesthetic reasons, but it’s not necessary to protect the nearby floor.

Electric fireplace maintenance

An electric fireplace doesn’t require much maintenance or upkeep, especially compared to its wood-burning and gas fireplace cousins. It consumes no fuel, creates no smell or smoke, generates no waste product and requires no chimney or venting system.

You also don’t need fireplace tools such as poker, shovel or ash bucket to maintain the system. However, some electric fireplace owners like to place a fireplace tool set nearby to maintain the traditional aesthetic.

Electric fireplaces do present safety concerns, especially contemporary metal designs or if you have children in the house. Ensure sharp edges and corners are protected to keep children from hurting themselves.

____

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.

____