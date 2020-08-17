Q: I’ve never considered having a standby generator installed — until now. I’m stressed out after losing power due to recent storms. Can you please refresh me on standby generator installations?
A: For those new to this topic, a standby generator is different from a portable generator.
Residential standby generators are professionally installed as part of a home’s electrical system. Most run on natural or propane gas and come on automatically when the home loses power.
There are five basic steps to follow for a standby generator installation.
1. Contact a licensed standby generator dealer/installer in your area for a site visit and estimate.
2. After permits and site work, the generator and transfer switch are set in place.
3. Electrical connections/controls are installed and connected.
4. Natural gas or propane lines are connected.
5. Your dealer/installer tests the new standby system, and hopefully future power outages won’t generate any more stress.
———
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.