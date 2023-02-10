Q: We love our Craftsman bungalow, but it needs some serious updating. We’ve never hired a remodeler before. Are there any red flags we should be aware of as we look to hire?

A: If you’re ready to refresh your home, hiring a professional remodeler is the best, most reliable way to go. They will ensure your home project is successfully completed on-time and close to budget with quality craftsmanship to show for it.

There are qualified remodelers with many years of experience in the Seattle area— almost every neighborhood has its own specialists. Unfortunately, whenever you hire someone for professional services, from mechanics to contractors, there is risk. Not all individuals or companies operate with the highest standards or even basic business integrity. Therefore, before hiring a professional remodeler, always thoroughly vet them to avoid project headaches, including delays and egregious cost overruns.

If you come across one or more of the following red flags, chances are, you may be dealing with an unscrupulous contractor. Here’s what to watch out for:

No contracts

A professional remodeler will take the time to write a clear, well-organized, and legible contract. This is your opportunity to review the scope of work, project steps and costs and helps clarify how problems will be managed in advance. It’s essential that you review this with your contractor and get on the same literal page. If the company you’re considering doesn’t offer contracts, hire someone else. You are not protected when something goes wrong if you don’t have a contract. Contracts give you cover, and perhaps more importantly, peace of mind.

Requires full cash payment upfront

Shady contractors demand cash up front and will often run with the money. As a result, many homeowners are stranded if they pay in full upfront — it’s essentially a ransom. A deposit towards materials is typical, but only pay it once you have a contract signed by both you and the contractor. It’s also highly suspect if the contractor requests you pay cash to a salesperson instead of a check or money order to the company.

The numbers don’t add up

Everyone must work within their budget for a home renovation. However, if you’ve found a contractor that offers pricing that is too good to be true, it probably is. The contractor may propose the best price, but that doesn’t guarantee the best work. It may mean that the contractor takes shortcuts on quality to cut the price, which can cost you more when you get stuck redoing substandard work. Some employ tactics like offering “special” pricing that is only applicable if you sign a contract that day. Do not fall victim to these deceptive proposals.

Consumer references are scarce

Professionals should have readily available references from current and past clients — and you should be able to reach those references, not just a voicemail box. Glowing references are abundant for professional remodelers on the up-and-up because happy homeowners enjoy sharing their good experiences and appreciation of their newly upgraded space. Ask to speak with previous clients and view photos of past home remodels to get a sense of their customer relations practices and work style.

With these remodeler red flags in mind, you’ll be able to hire an expert and enjoy the tangible benefits of high-quality craftsmanship for many years to come.

To find a pro in your area, visit: mbaks.com/remodel

Melissa Irons is marketing & operations manager at Irons Brothers Construction, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of 2,600 Master Builders Association members, write to homework@mbaks.com.