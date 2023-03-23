Q: I’m living in an older home and want to make it more energy-efficient during the next remodel. I’m thinking of ditching gas and going all electric. What do I need to know before I head down that path?

A: If you’re considering making your home more energy-efficient and going all electric, that’s great — That’s long-term thinking! Obviously, fully shifting to electric will add costs to your remodel. Whether or not it’s worth it comes down to what you want from your home and what your time frame is.

If you are planning on selling your home in the next 3-7 years, you may not recoup the cost in savings alone, but you will still benefit from a healthier indoor environment and more sustainable home.

Going fully electric increases energy efficiency (especially when combined with maximizing attic insulation and airtight weatherization), netting big savings in the long run. It will also reduce your home’s carbon emissions, helping to conserve natural resources while mitigating your climate impact.

Not only will you likely benefit; you’ll also be ahead of the curve.

By 2030, Washington state’s energy code will require all new homes to achieve net zero energy performance — a home that generates as much energy as it uses annually. To meet this goal, many cities are already providing homeowners incentives for fuel switching and weighing electrification requirements in all new construction.

Advertising

Going electric

Seattle and Kirkland’s expedited permitting programs require total electrification. What does this entail? It means removing fossil fuels from your home’s energy consumption for space and water heating and switching to all-electric appliances.

Heat pumps are great for heating and cooling. According to the city of Seattle, they not only lower heating costs by 25-50%, they also improve air quality, evenly distribute desired temperatures and allow heating and cooling of individual rooms.

This means switching from gas cooktops to induction or radiant models. You might think you’ll miss cooking with gas, but an electric cooktop is easier to clean, will improve indoor air quality and cook more efficiently. You can’t beat the three-minute boil for your pasta!

Green machine

Every remodeling company has an area of focus. Some companies specialize in basements, modern design or kitchens. I would recommend finding a remodeling contractor that is familiar with energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

You may want a remodeler that participates in Built Green, the green home certification program of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), or comparable certification program. The Built Green Remodel certification requires third-party verification to address energy inefficiencies to create efficient, healthy and comfortable homes.

Participating companies and verifiers can answer your technical questions, guide you on the most cost-effective strategies and provide up-front cost estimates. They can also inform you of any discounts, rebates or tax credits offered by utility, city, state or federal electrification programs that can help offset the cost of improvements or certification.

Advertising

If you have a trusted remodeling contractor you’ve worked with in the past, reach out to them and see if they are interested in taking on a project that follows the Built Green Certification or similar verification process. It will ensure you get the results you’re looking for.

The more you know…

The more you learn about the benefits of electrification, the better prepared you’ll be to make the right decision. As an MBAKS member, I highly recommend checking out the resources and certifications sections of the Built Green website (builtgreen.net) for more information, including the Eco-Cool remodel tool and a directory of participating companies.

Going fully electric is a big, important step toward a greener, healthier future. Good luck on your journey!

Nathan Coons is founder and project director of Coons Construction LLC, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.