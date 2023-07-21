Could your houseplants use a little help? Most houseplants are native to climates and conditions vastly different from that of your living room windowsill. Succulents live in deserts and tropicals evolved in the leafy understories of rainforests. When we take them inside, we do our best to simulate their home worlds with lights, fans and glass enclosures, but if you want happy houseplants, nothing beats getting them outside in the summer. They’ll get a boost from the enhanced light and fresh air that will serve them well going into Seattle’s heather-gray winter. Here’s how to do it right.

“The benefits of bringing your houseplant outside is you’re going to get a lot of growth,” says Theresa Venice, owner of Bobby-Jo’s Mercantile in the Ravenna neighborhood, which opened in May near Green Lake. Her cheerfully decorated shop specializes in curated houseplants from flowering hibiscus to leafy hoyas and ficus, as well as gifts for the home and garden. With a degree in horticultural production from Oregon State University, she logged years of experience working in local nurseries before starting her own shop.

Those real-world conditions offer a host of benefits for your plants and add some tropical flair to your outdoor space.

“The plant is going to get a full spectrum of light and there’s going to be better aeration and airflow,” Venice says. “Getting the full spectrum produces a stronger, more vigorous plant. It’s producing food better, storing it up and strengthening for the winter. Essentially getting you a bigger, healthier plant while transporting your patio into a staycation paradise.”

Watch the weather

If you’ve ever “hardened off” indoor-grown seedlings before transplanting outdoors, you’ll know about this concept. Most of our home living spaces hover in a temperature range between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and even the brightest light coming through a window is still filtered. So, you can’t just eject your coddled houseplant into full sunshine exposure with highs over 70 degrees without undesired consequences.

“If you think about it, growing plants indoors is like growing plants in a cave with occasional holes in the walls,” Mollie Tarte, indoor living manager for Swanson’s Nursery, writes in an email, so you want to be thoughtful about transitioning outside.

Venice recommends making sure night temperatures are more than 55 degrees, so July and August are prime time.

Once temps hit that point consistently, most low-to-medium light houseplants can go out in a partially shaded spot right away and stay there for the summer.

In the shade? That can’t be right, can it? Isn’t the whole idea to get them some better light? Yes and no.

The strength of outdoor light is so much stronger than window light, it’s comparable to taking a naked mole rat from its underground lair and moving it to Mars. Too much can do more harm than good.

“The easiest mistake to make is to put a plant in a spot with too much light right off the bat,” says Tarte. “Just like us, plants have to get their base tan, or they’ll end up with a sunburn!” Even a plant that ideally wants to be grown in full sun, like citrus, needs to be adjusted over a few weeks to progressively higher light levels.”

“I think people think that a little extra sun will help their plants, but it will scald them because they are only used to being in a protected space,” Venice says. “A little morning sun is OK, but hot afternoon sun is not OK.”

So, look for a spot that is naturally sheltered from the strongest western rays from 2 p.m. onward, or create some shade yourself. You can use a sporty sunsail, a patio umbrella or have some fun with decorative parasols.

On the other hand, high-light plants, especially flowering ones like hibiscus, bird-of-paradise or heat-lovers like basil, want to go in the sun, but not immediately.

For these plants, you’ll want to give them short excursions for a couple of hours a day in the shade, for about 10 days. Or, Venice says, you can start them in a low-light spot all day and graduate them to increasingly brighter locations.

Tips for happy houseplants outdoors

The easiest plants to start with, according to Tarte, are the ones that shrug off the cool nights Seattle throws into the summer mix, including citrus, yucca, sansevieria, succulents and ficus. Venice takes out everything from tropical plants like ferns, philodendrons and birds-of -paradise (Strelitzia reginae) to epiphytes like air plants (Tillandsia spp.) and orchids. If you’re lucky, your bird-of-paradise may give you the rare Seattle gift of a flower by summer’s end.

Air plants, she says, prefer high but not direct sunlight, and offer instant exotic appeal with their myriad shapes and forms.

“Plants can definitely set a mood in a place I think,” Venice says. “Wouldn’t it be cool to have hanging Spanish moss trailing down to your hibiscus sitting next to you?”

She says that store-bought basil will love some patio time too — just take care to give it air circulation and just the right amount of water, but if it’s still with you in summer, you’ve been doing that already.

Some varieties to be watchful of outside include dracaenas, aglaonemas and alocasias, writes Tarte.

“These prefer temps above 60 degrees all the time, so some of our cooler nights might be a bit harder on them,” Tarte says. “They also hate direct sun, so you’d have to find a very shady spot to keep them from burning.”

Once outside, you may find all that extra growth requires a bit more watering attention than they needed indoors.

“I check for watering more often than I do inside,” Venice says. As always, small or porous pots dry out faster than larger or opaque pots, like plastic or ceramic.

Likewise, you want to support these growth spurts and make the most of them by upping your fertilizer regime.

“It’s a great time to fertilize when they are growing fast,” she says. She recommends continuing a basic indoor plant fertilizer but upping the frequency. If you were feeding every other week indoors, boost it to every week outdoors.

Reverse the process

When you feel that extra snap in the air, perhaps sometime in mid-September, begin eyeing the nighttime temperatures. Most plants can handle a night or two below 50 degrees, but your houseplants should be inside before that becomes the norm.

The one thing to be careful of in making the transfer back inside: look out for hijackers. The real world includes bugs of all kinds, beneficial and less so, and you probably don’t want them in your home. Check underneath the pot, inspect both sides of the leaves, soil (orchid bark is a favorite hiding place, Venice says), rub down the leaves with a wet cloth if the foliage is sturdy enough and consider a light spray of neem oil. Neem oil is best applied at dawn or dusk, not when pollinators are active.

As your plants reacclimate to life in the cave, er house, some leaf drop is common — if you see new growth emerging in a week or two, you know they’ve adjusted.

With all that turbocharged photosynthesis, your plant may have grown so big it will be ready for a new pot!