Want to build a new wall inside your home? Perhaps you’re trying to create a new small space for a home office or hobby room, or you have a bigger appetite and are transforming a dank basement into a finished living space.

Building a new interior wall in an existing house can differ from constructing one at a new home site. When we carpenters build a wall for a brand new home, we typically build it flat on the floor. Once the studs are nailed to the bottom and top plates, we tilt the wall up and secure it so it doesn’t fall over. Once the wall is vertical, you can then slide it into position under the floor joists, assuming you didn’t make the wall too tall!

You can’t necessarily build a wall on the floor of an existing home, especially if room ceilings are finished with drywall or plaster. If you’re challenged by working on your wall in a space with a finished ceiling, you’ll most likely have to install your top and bottom plates, making sure the plates are plumb in the same plane. You’ll then cut each wall stud to fit snugly between the plates and toenail them in place. Drill angled pilot holes in the ends of the wall studs for the nails. Use at least 3-inch 16d sinker nails to connect wall studs to plates.

It’s important to use stacked framing. If your new wall will sit perpendicular to the direction of the floor joists below or above, make every effort to lay out your wall so wall studs are located directly above or below the joists. This alignment allows plumbers and HVAC contractors to route pipes and ducts with ease.

As you prepare to build your wall, you may discover that the carpenters who built your home didn’t stack all their framing. The floor joists for each floor may not align. If this is the situation, then you need to decide whether to align new wall studs with floor joists below or above the wall. This mainly applies if you’ll have plumbing pipes and heating or air-conditioning ducts in your new wall. (Electrical cables are so small and flexible they can easily navigate unstacked framing.)

Make sure that your wall studs are spaced such that your drywall ends in the center of a wall stud. Spacing studs thus will minimize the need to cut thin slivers of drywall off the end of a long piece so you can butt two pieces together. Sixteen inches on center is the gold standard for spacing wall studs.

Need to create the opening for a door? It’s not hard; you just need to do a little math. I recommend buying a new pre-hung door and taking measurements off the door jambs to create the rough opening in the wall

First, measure the total overall width of the door jamb at the top where the horizontal door jamb attaches to the two vertical side door jambs. Then add one-half inch to that measurement — this becomes the width of your rough opening. Note how much the side jambs of the door frame hang below the bottom of the door. In almost all cases, you’ll trim some of that length off during installation. Ideally, you want half an inch of space between the bottom of the door and the top of your flooring.

You can typically make the height of the door’s rough opening just one-quarter inch longer than the factory length of the door jambs. Trust me, the finished molding you install over the door atop the drywall will cover even a 1-inch gap between the top of the door jamb and the bottom of the rough opening.

If you're attaching your bottom wall plate to a concrete floor, visit my AsktheBuilder.com website to see how easy it is to secure the plate using just two regular 16d nails!

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.