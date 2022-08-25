Q: What do I do if I have a sink in a kitchen island that’s in the middle of the room? Where does the vent pipe go? Do I have to run an ugly plastic pipe up through the countertop and through the ceiling?

A: Luckily, you do not. At this point, some clever readers might be asking, “Isn’t that what air admittance valves are for?” You’re correct that these devices, known as AAVs, were invented to try to solve this design problem. But I constantly have clients hiring me to find out why they have a sewer-gas smell in their kitchen, and it often happens when the moving parts in their AAVs fail.

For decades before AAVs, plumbers like me installed a humble loop vent inside an island sink cabinet. It’s an ingenious, elegant and simple solution that has no moving parts and is guaranteed to work for many years.

The entire loop vent system, including the drain pipe, needs to be constructed using 2-inch pipe. This is paramount because the horizontal portion of the drain pipe must never fill completely with water. There has to be a layer of air above the water that’s traveling down the pipe on its way to the sewer or septic tank. The short horizontal pipe draining your kitchen sink needs to be a smaller 1.5-inch pipe to restrict the amount of water entering the loop vent.

The loop-vent system looks like the giant letter P resting on its side. The top part of the P is where the kitchen sink pipe connects. The lower leg of the P is the vent part of the system. Here’s the magic of how it works.

Imagine you fill your kitchen sink to the brim with water, then pull out the stopper and let the water rush into the short 1.5-inch pipe. This pipe fills completely with water until the sink drains. As the water drops down into the vertical 2-inch pipe, it’s swirling and there’s more than enough volume to allow air into the pipe along with the water. Remember, before the stopper was pulled, there was nothing but air in the plumbing system, including the entire length of drain pipe from the sink to the sewer or septic tank.

When the water hits the horizontal part of the loop vent heading toward the sewer, it starts to level out with about a half-inch of air space on top of the rushing water. As the water moves toward the sewer, the air on top of the water is rushing over it in the other direction, going up the other vertical pipe that’s part of the loop vent. It’s replacing the air that used to be in the pipe.

It’s really that simple — and the best part is it should remain trouble-free for the life of your home.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.