Do you own a pressure washer? I’ve had no fewer than five of them in my lifetime. I must say they’re amazing machines when you use them correctly on surfaces that won’t be harmed by the powerful blast exiting the nozzle at the end of the cleaning wand.

However, if you don’t know how to use a pressure washer properly and aim the wand at your wood deck, railing or steps, you can transform smooth, treated lumber into a weathered fishing pier in a matter of seconds.

Do you use your pressure washer to clean your brick paver driveway, sidewalk or patio? I’m talking about the interlocking bricks made from concrete that have dry pigments added to them. These pavers features an assortment of earthy colors and tones.

That color you see on the surface is an ultrathin coating of cement paste that has the dry pigments in it. It’s child’s play for your pressure washer to blast away this thin film of color, exposing the actual color of the small stones used to make the concrete. Put the spray wand too close to the brick and you’ll actually blast away some of the small, fine sand used to make the brick.

I see professionals improperly using their pressure washers all the time. House painters use them to wash the exterior before applying a fresh coat of paint. All too often, I see the operator aiming the cleaning wand up to clean things above his head or shoulders. This is a huge mistake.

Builders think about rainfall when they construct homes. Rain falls down, of course, and except for the occasional powerful storm or hurricane, Mother Nature rarely blows rain up into the sky.

Builders lap their siding, trim and flashings so that the falling water doesn’t get behind the outer layer of a house. An operator aiming a pressure washer up can drive water behind that outer skin, and that can lead to all kinds of problems for a home.

Is your house covered with vinyl siding? Have you ever paid attention to how the pieces of siding overlap at a joint along a long wall? Avoid aiming a pressure washer wand so the water lifts the overlapping siding and gets behind the vinyl. The same is true for where the vinyl trim meets the windows and doors. There’s a seam there, and the pressure washer can drive water behind the siding that otherwise shouldn’t be going there.

I suggest reading the manual that comes with your pressure washer from cover to cover. The manufacturer will have advice and warnings about how to use the machine with different materials.

In addition, try experimenting with different techniques. Instead of aiming the pressure wand at a 90-degree angle to the surface you’re cleaning, try 45 degrees or even 10 degrees. If you’re using a high-pressure stream of water to remove flaking paint, it’s best to hold the wand almost parallel with the painted surface. The stream of water will burrow between the paint and the surface and blast it away, usually doing little harm to the siding or trim.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.