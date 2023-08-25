Genealogy is a passion of this moment in time, fed by nostalgia and easy access to DNA testing by companies like 23andMe and family history on Ancestry.com. Many discover long-lost relatives, surprise siblings, important medical history or intriguing family lore. Some can now claim they are related to Catherine the Great.

For homebodies rooted firmly in a sense of place or those who are sensitive to their surroundings, another call beckons: the genealogy of home. What did my house used to look like? Who else lived within these walls? The history of home can be as revealing as the history of self.

Here’s how to do the detective work to learn the history of the home you’re in.

Once upon a Craftsman

The first (and only) home I’ve ever owned was a Craftsman built in 1910 in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle. The year the house turned 100, my then-spouse and I wanted to throw it a birthday party. We wanted its baby pictures.

Somehow, we learned that Bellevue College possesses archives of old houses, and within weeks, we received a black-and-white photo of our house taken in 1939, with the address splashed across the front as proof. With it came records revealing that the house had sold for $5,000 in 1952 (sob) and once had an estimated rent of $10 per month (double sob).

The property record showed names of some of the people who had lived there, when they occupied it and what they paid for it, as well as amusing details about the home’s previous condition, like “Built-ins: Cheap” and “Construction: Double-cheap.” It fascinated me, to think about the life “my” home had before I got there. It was like falling in love and realizing your lover had a whole life before you. My home had its own story. It made me respect it more as an entity unto itself, a place I was lucky enough to be traveling through. We lived there less than 10 years. Would anyone ever know it had been ours?

Why we want to know

There are many reasons people go hunting down their home’s records. Midori Okazaki, archivist at the Puget Sound branch of the Washington State Archives, which maintains these records, explains, “Historic preservationists are looking at a property’s history. Environmental site assessment professionals are looking for potential hazardous materials on the property. Property owners are often required by permitting agencies to submit the record as a condition of getting a building permit.”

Then there’s plain old-fashioned curiosity. History buffs or sentimental homeowners might just want the historical photo.

Sometimes they hit the jackpot, like I did, with a frameable picture. But Okazaki offers a caveat. “Some people are very disappointed by the photo,” she says. “I like to characterize these photos as mug shots of houses. They weren’t taken with an eye toward making the house look good like a Realtor’s ad or for posterity’s sake. They were taken to document its general condition — and sometimes they don’t even do a good job at that. On the other hand, you might get some fun details, such as kids playing in the yard.”

It helps to manage your expectations. “There is going to be writing on the photographs,” Okazaki warns. “The information is the legal description, address and date of the photo. The information is written right on the negative, so it’s something that we cannot remove. Usually, it is on the bottom of the photograph, but sometimes it is written right across the building.”

Home history recorded by the archives

The archive’s Puget Sound branch, a division of the Secretary of State’s office, receives about 2,500 requests for property photographs each year, and an equal number of requests for the property record cards for other reasons. The King County Archives holds other property records, such as deeds for King County.

“We do not have a collection of building photos per se,” Okazaki says. Historic home photos are part of the King County assessor’s property record card collection, originally created to bring uniformity to the way properties were assessed.

The initial photos were taken between 1937 and 1941, during a period “where the entire county was surveyed and every tax parcel documented … to document the characteristics of the property used to determine assessed value, so that is the type of information you’ll find on the record: date of construction, size of the house, number of rooms, type of construction, use of the property. A photo was taken to show the general condition of the house,” Okazaki says.

Okazaki says these type of records are not unique to King County. “All counties have records that document properties for assessed value purposes,” she says. “King County’s are probably the oldest in the state.”

The records were retired in 1972. A similar subsequent set of records has also been retired. That information is now online at the King County Parcel Viewer website.

Here are a few other resources homeowners can use to research the genealogy of their home:

• “Researching the History of Seattle and King County Buildings” guide from The Seattle Public Library Special Collections Department. Okazaki recommends this guide for researching house histories in Seattle and King County. “Unfortunately, there isn’t one single document that gives you the ownership history of a house,” she says. “The various property-related documents are scattered among different archives and agencies, but the guide will tell you how to find them.”

• Queen Anne Historical Society. This volunteer-run nonprofit organization maintains its own archive of neighborhood historic photos and documents.

• Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) Permit & Property Records. SDCI maintains records of permits and other records for every property in Seattle. Its microfilm library contains scans of some homes’ original permits. The database is searchable by street address.

• Census Records Reverse Address Lookup. Find who lived at a specific address during a census year between 1880 to 1950 with this online tool created by genealogist Steve Morse. To view the census records, you will need access to Ancestry.com, available through the Seattle Public Library.

House hunting

Here are the steps you’ll want to take to order records of your home’s history:

1. Find the parcel number for the property on King County Parcel Viewer. Records are not arranged by address, so you must have the parcel number.

2. Submit a request with the parcel number by email to PSBranchArchives@sos.wa.gov or by calling 425-564-3940.

3. Wait a couple of weeks to receive a PDF of the property record card, which includes a small copy of the photo. You can also request a scanned photo (at a cost of $15 per half-hour of scanning time) or printed photos made by a local photo lab ($17-$28 for sizes 5-by-7, 8-by-10 or 11-by-14 inches).

4. You can also schedule an appointment to look at the records in person at Bellevue College. You must make an appointment, as there is not enough staff to accommodate walk-in researchers.

