The tradition of Christmas decorating is always something to look forward to, and it’s so much more than putting up a tree. There’s something special about the way the year draws to a close. You deck your halls with festive accents and let the spirit of the season fill your home. I love a design that tells a story about your home, how you celebrate the holidays and the people who live there. This next Christmas vignette is as beautiful as freshly fallen snow.

Frosted Forest is elevated and elegant, while still feeling earthy and organic. We felt the look was a perfect fit for the room, where the walls wear bold rich color and the look carries an air of formality. The added holiday organic elements and the monochromatic color story look great in this formal space, and because there is no overwhelming color, you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your décor at home.

Decorating the tree

So many details come together to make this design truly special. The birch logs and painted wooden snowflakes burst out of the tree at varying angles, bringing dimension to the look, creating focal points on all sides of the tree. Green is a Christmas classic, and this vignette features many varying shades, from lemon grass to deep sage. Elegant winter whites and glistening gold round out the color palette.

This Christmas look is a perfect opportunity to play up your frosted picks. Flocked trees are making a comeback (though we believe they never truly left in the first place), and this style is one where it really adds a little something extra. The flocking allows the greens to pop, whereas they might have gotten lost nestled in the tree. The ornaments bring varying textures and shades with them, all so different, but when paired together they create a cohesive and stunning display.

Decorating a wintry table

If you’re planning on hosting the holiday feast this season, the table should be as memorable as the menu. When decorating a holiday table, the first piece of the design puzzle I try to figure out (after I consider the flow of people and food) is the centerpiece. Then it’s down to the plates, linens and other holiday table décor like napkin rings and place cards. I search for items of varying heights to create visual interest. In this tablescape, I’ve featured elements of varying height to create movement, including hurricanes and votive holders, golden deer and stately stag busts. No matter where you look, seasonal beauty abounds. You can achieve a similar look at home by scaling down the size and number of items.

Pull out all the stops for holiday and special occasion place settings! Here seen in an intricately beaded place mat and accompanying charger, gold is the foundation on which this place setting is built, a perfect complement to the metallic design elements found in the centerpiece. The theme of green and white carries through the plates and linens, and the wooden-handled silverware mimics the natural elements found throughout the theme. Placing decorative drinkware on top of your plates, like this ridge coupe glass, can give you additional height, as well as the opportunity to include a design element, like the perfectly placed pine cone. It also gives you the room to go big with your centerpiece — just ensure there is space to place it once the meal has begun.

Decorating the Christmas mantel

The mantel is the perfect place to play up greenery. Here flocked picks and branches are added to a long-needle garland peppered with ornaments and ribbon and perched atop this beautiful mantel. Incorporating additional picks allows for fuller volume of your garland and the greenery to spill over the front of the fireplace, giving the design a more organic feel. It also allows you to mix up your designs from year to year without feeling stale or stagnant while still maintaining the same base garland.

Many elements came together to give this room an elevated and elegant yet earthy and organic look. The overriding principle here is to play around with texture, material and shape to deliver precisely the look and ambience you want.