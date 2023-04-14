When you painted your home’s walls years ago, they looked amazing. The color was absolutely perfect, but now it’s faded. The problem: You have no idea what color you purchased for the walls all those years ago. It’s a problem many homeowners find themselves struggling with at one point or another.

While the idea of matching year’s old paint might seem impossible, a few tricks can make it a lot easier than you think.

Just scrape some paint off. The most straightforward way to match your wall’s paint color with what is available at your local paint shop is to simply scrape some of the top layer of paint from your wall and bring it to the paint store as a sample.

“An easy way to match your existing paint color is to simply take a knife and peel off the top layer of paint,” says Scott Specker, owner of Five Star Painting in Suwanee and Alpharetta, Georgia. “If you take that piece into any local home improvement store, they should have computerized color-matching technology that can assess your paint and tell you its exact color.”

Use the fabric around your living space. According to Bobvila.com, a great way to get a shade close to your wall’s color is to compare it to those matching throw pillows — or other accessories — you bought at the time. Most paint stores are equipped with spectrophotometers, which allow paint technicians to color match fabric samples with paint colors.

There’s an app for that. Most major paint brands have free applications designed specifically to identify paint colors. Behr ColorSmart and Benjamin Moore Color Capture, for instance, are free apps that allow users to take a picture of their existing wall color and upload the photo for analysis. The application will then identify the color and find the manufacturer’s closest match.