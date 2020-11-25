This year, for many, the idea of waiting in line at a store at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to score a “doorbuster” deal has absolutely zero appeal.

Fortunately, these editors’ picks for top tech gifts for the holidays do not require any lining up. They’re available now, and may even be on sale throughout the shopping season.

Best gaming system for kids and families

NINTENDO SWITCH

The PS5 and Xbox Series X (and Series S) hit stores in early November. They’re both impressive next-gen gaming rigs. But here’s the thing: They’ll be nearly impossible to find in stores, and neither of them are particularly family friendly. Thankfully, there’s a great alternative: The Nintendo Switch.

The 3-year-old console has a better game library than any Nintendo system in recent memory, including exclusive kid-friendly series like Zelda, Mario and Animal Crossing. (Don’t worry, adults: titles like Fortnite, Resident Evil, NBA 2K21 and The Witcher 3 are here too.)

And unlike the competition, the Switch has the unique ability to play when connected to the TV or as a standalone handheld. Best of all, after being out of stock for much of 2020, the Switch has been in stock at many retailers for the past several weeks — though whether that remains the case as we get closer to Christmas remains a question.

Best smart display value

AMAZON ECHO SHOW 8

Amazon has a nifty new Echo Show 10 with a pivoting screen that can automatically follow you around the room. It’s very cool, but it also costs $250. Meanwhile, last year’s Echo Show 8, so named for its 8-inch display, remains a solid smart display choice, especially now that it’s selling for $105 — $25 off its usual price.

Squeezed between its high-end 10-inch and budget 5-inch siblings, the Show 8 offers the right mix of features and design perks to justify its middle-child existence — and it’s the best direct competitor to Google’s Nest Hub. Even a year out from its release, the Echo Show 8 still deserves its CNET Editors’ Choice Award.

The best TV for the money

TCL 6 SERIES 4K TV

Our favorite 2020 TV to date pairs superb QLED image quality and built-in Roku smart TV streaming with a sub-$1,000 price. For two years running, the TCL 6 Series 4K has been our favorite TV for everyday buyers, with excellent image quality, class-leading smarts and an affordable price.

The 2020 version adds a new backlight system powered by mini-LED, improved gaming features and a 75-inch size, yet keeps the cost affordable. The result is the best picture quality for the money we’ve tested this year. Yes, you can get deeper blacks and better picture quality, but you’ll be spending far more.

Best sound bar under $200

VIZIO V-SERIES 2.1 SOUND BAR

The Vizio V-Series is a 2.1-channel sound bar that offers a host of connections including HDMI. For $180, it includes a wireless subwoofer, meaning no more wires trailing across the room, and excellent sound quality. If you want to buy a sound bar on a budget, it’s tough to do better than this.