It’s a tough year for family celebrations. But that doesn’t mean a nice gift is off the table for the dads and grads in your life. In fact, it might even help ease the blow of missing out on time together and big parties celebrating their achievements.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best tech gear we’ve reviewed. Whether you’re looking to reward them with a music player, a gaming console or a device to get them moving, there should be something on this list to suit them.

Nintendo Switch Lite

If your dad or grad doesn’t need the TV connection or team-play capabilities of the original Switch — which is impossible to get right now, anyway — the Switch Lite is a capable and pocketable console that plays nearly all of the same great games and costs less at $200.

Sonos One

If you want to give your loved one the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to ask for tunes out loud, there can be only One. At $199, it works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it’s compatible with AirPlay 2 streaming.

Vizio SB3621

It’s safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this $180 soundbar system. Honest-to-goodness sound quality — complete with a wireless subwoofer — will have them thanking you every time they blast a movie. And your wallet will thank you for the price.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Yes, you’d love to give them a pair of AirPods Pro, or maybe the new Pixel Buds 2. But they cost upward of $250 and $180, respectively. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless headphones, however, deliver a good portion of the features found on the more-expensive models but cost less than $100. They’re available in black or white, offer USB-C and wireless charging, and they’re great for making calls or listening to music.

Google Nest Hub

No question, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is a fantastic smart display, and a great gift for anyone with an Alexa household. But some of us prefer the Google Nest Hub. It’s less likely to push Amazon products on the screen, the voice assistant is a bit more intuitive and there’s no camera, so it feels more comfortable to have in the bedroom. Whichever you choose, however, seek out a sale: These are often on sale for $80 or less.

Fitbit Charge 3

The new Fitbit Charge 4 adds runner-friendly GPS, but with the older Fitbit Charge 3 now on sale for $98, it’s a slam-dunk choice for anyone seeking to give a basic fitness tracker without spending a bundle. The Charge 3 syncs with iPhone and Android phones, it’s water-resistant, it supports notifications and its days-long battery life puts smartwatches to shame.