Q: We plan to start construction later this year on a smart home and we want to use the latest in smart plumbing technology. Can you recommend some must-have fixtures?

A: While I recommend homeowners research this category on their own, these are my four favorite smart plumbing fixtures, in no particular order.

Kitchen faucets. Voice-activation technology allows some smart faucets to pour specific amounts of water.

Medicine cabinets. New internet-connected cabinets can tell you the weather while you brush your teeth.

Showers. Set your shower time, water temperature, lighting and music with the push of a button.

Toilets. New high-tech toilets can include automatic flushing controls, bidet washing features and built-in odor-reducing systems.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.