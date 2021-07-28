Nordstrom’s big annual Anniversary Sale — which reduces prices for items before the fall season, rather than after it — is open to all today, and there are more items available in the home category than ever before.

Here are 10 picks to snap up before they sell out or prices go back up on Aug. 9:

Barefoot Dream CozyChic Throw Blanket ($97.90, $147 after the sale): People wait all year to buy these ultra-soft blankets for $50 off their usual price. The machine-washable blanket is available in 13 colors.

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set ($60, $82 after the sale): Stock up on these cult-favorite French candles for your bathroom or tabletop. The set includes five scents in a petite, giftable size.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle ($119, $169 after the sale): No need to hide this beautiful kettle away after use. It has electric temperature control and a precision-pour spout, making it functional and fun. Available in white or navy.

Haute Diggity Dog White Paw 3-Piece Variety Pack Plush Dog Toy Set ($29.90, $45 after the sale): Love White Claw — or just a good pun? These plush dog toys with interior squeakers will make everyone happy.

Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set ($79.90, $119.95 after the sale): Work on your sleep hygiene with this fine Mulberry silk set that includes a machine-washable pillowcase, sleep mask and two scrunchies. Five colors are available.

Calpak Astyll 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase ($98.90, $165 after the sale): Dreaming of travel? Pick up this subtly cool hard-shell suitcase with multidirectional spinner wheels and a marble-look finish.

Theragun Prime, Wave Duo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle ($315, $473 after the sale): Whether you aren’t comfortable going back to a massage therapist or just can’t get there enough, this set can provide some comfort and relief anywhere you go. The portable set includes the massager, along with an organic CBD stick and a contoured pressure device with vibration.

Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle ($75.90, $95 after the sale): As you head back to the office or worksite, you may want to streamline your day-to-day chores. This clever water bottle using purifying US light to clean itself up to every two hours. Five colors available.

Viking Steakhouse Pakka 6-Piece Wood Steak Knife Set ($69.90, $99.99 after the sale): This set of six German-steel steak knives feature partially serrated blades to easily cut through meat and veggies. Available with black or brown handles.

Pendleton Ganado Stripe 6-Piece Towel Set ($76.90, $115 after the sale): Add subtle texture to your bath with these Oregon-made towels, available in four colors. Each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths in soft, absorbent cotton terry.