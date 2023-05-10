I’m fortunate to have three generations of women from the same family on my team, and I’m thrilled to introduce them to you today.

For design manager Carlie Goss, Nell Hill’s has been a part of her life since childhood. Her mom, Kathy, is a bedding department manager at the shop, and her daughter, Zoe, is now the fabrics department manager.

I recently caught up with the three to select a few of their favorite giftable things for moms leading up to Mother’s Day. It was so fun to spend a day with them flitting from one corner of the store to the next, picking out trinkets, giggling all the while. “We love to go to estate sales and antiquing together — it’s hard sometimes because we all like the same things!” Carlie rattled off as she assessed a bud vase. “It’s a hoot to see us try and get ahead of each other to get the good stuff first!”

A new take on the traditional ginger jar

The first thing they spied were these powder blue ginger jars that would be the perfect addition to Zoe’s downtown loft. The backdrop is industrial, so they brought in lots of texture and color to soften and warm up the space when they began decorating. The geometric cutouts offer a new take on the new traditional staple, the perfect gift for a young hip mom. “We all had so much fun pulling fabrics and accessories for her. It was a real labor of love,” gushed Carlie, of designing Zoe’s home.

Everyone loves a trinket box

Next, the ladies walked over to a console table that housed a small collection of trinket boxes and a bud vase. Zoe honed in on them right away. As the fabrics department manager, Zoe is always keeping track of pins, clips and tiny tags. She keeps small containers like these handy as they are the perfect place to stash necessities while still tailoring to the aesthetics of her space, at home and at work.

Creative uses for canisters

Carlie gravitated toward a pair of rattan and glass canisters that were bringing texture and interest to a cheery corner of the room. A beautiful blend of form and function, they would make for the perfect containers for bath goodies in the guest bathroom or accessories in the bar of her lake house.

For the mom who loves to host

Cheery coup glasses in a warm colorway add an extra layer to the celebration — and some beautiful eye candy to the coffee table when not in use. Carlie is Queen of the Cocktail and loves having friends over to her beautiful lakefront home for drinks and appetizers. She declared these perfect for her signature spring cocktail, The Rosebud. Each friend gets a different colored glass to avoid any mix-ups.

Lean into New Traditional style

Kathy’s sophisticated style is perfect for the tulipiere. This new traditional staple features an artichoke shape and spouts at varying levels, perfect for displaying a delicate spray of tulips. Originally crafted to grow tulips, rather than display cut stems, a modern tulipiere could serve either purpose.

Beautiful and practical

This decorative tissue box holder is one of my favorites. I am known among family and friends for my love of practical things, but one thing I love even more: beautiful and practical things. Just in time to save me from my allergies this time of year, I love that this decorative holder can be placed somewhere handy and in reach without looking like you simply left an unsightly tissue box sitting on the counter.

For the one-of-a-kind mom

Our shopping trio wandered to the garden corner of the shop, where a collection of darling one-of-a-kind hand-painted pottery dress up a chic but casual display. Kathy, who likes to incorporate seasonal decorating into her home, found the perfect vessel for displaying her spring stems. What I love about this collection is the variation found between the pots and plates and saucers. Each piece is beautiful enough to stand out on its own, but when a few items are grouped together, they create a stunning assemblage.

An un-brie-lievable gift idea

As we ended our shopping trip, all three ladies were in agreement over our final gift idea. Nestled among a cheese tray and rustic hand-painted bowl resting upon the beautiful tabletop display is a functional and charming piece of glazed ceramic pottery. A Brie baker is the perfect gift for a cheese lover or lover of entertaining (qualities they all share).

I so enjoyed my time spent with these three special ladies, and I loved to see the pieces they selected for this Mother’s Day gift roundup. I hope it gave you some good ideas on how to spoil the special mom(s) in your life!