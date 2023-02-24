Each year architects, designers, builders and design enthusiasts gather in Las Vegas for Design & Construction Week, a prominent industry event. It’s comprised of the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show and more.

This year, a number of trends are consistent and appear to be here to stay, while some new ones seem to have emerged.

Here’s our take on the top 10 2023 design trends as seen at Design & Construction Week, which took place early this year:

1. Round and chunky. From sofas to side tables and even lighting, round edges dominate over hard lines.

2. Brass and gold. The most popular finishes remain brass and gold, from kitchen appliance knobs to bathroom faucets and lighting.

3. Bright pops of color. While neutral palettes dominate, we spotted creative use of color from appliances to furniture and accessories.

4. Inlay. There seems to be a trend toward a bit of embellishment, from small inlay on items such as desks to kitchen cabinet trim.

5. Texture. In the home furnishings category, when it comes to pillows and area rugs, we spotted a lot of texture. Relating to case goods and cabinetry in the kitchen and bath, elements such as ribbing and knurled hardware remain popular.

6. Smart technology and sustainability. The push toward sustainable materials is gaining momentum in the area of home décor and building materials as well as smart technology.

7. Lighting for both aesthetic and functionality. We spotted a lot of lighting with architectural elements that went beyond functionality to make a design statement within a space.

8. Retro. In the area of home décor, style reminiscent of the ’70s is in vogue.

9. Midcentury modern. Midcentury modern seems to be the new classic. It appears to be a timeless trend that can lend itself to various styles and aesthetics.

10. Black and gold. We spotted the color combination repeatedly, especially in the kitchen, bath and hardware categories. The mix of brass and black is a prevalent color combination.