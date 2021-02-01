Q: I have a shower stall, and after I turn off the shower head, about a quarter cup of water will drip out. I figure it’s just remaining water, but is there anything I can do about this?

A: It’s normal for shower heads and tub spouts to drip a bit after the water is turned off. However, if there’s a constant drips, that could be a valve issue and it needs to be checked.

There are a few options to explore that might cut down on the residual dripping you describe.

The simplest is to switch to a different type of showerhead. Or try changing to a setup with a hose that allows you to lower the head while draining.

If you are already considering an upgrade to the shower stall, you can ask your plumber install a rail-style system that includes a vertical sliding hand shower, a rainshower-style shower head and a built-in diverter. The lower diverter valve on the shower rail allows for easy water diversion to the hand shower and hopefully get rid of any drip.

