Wildfire season has begun early this year in King County, with smoke expected to be even worse than last year. This reality makes preparing the home for health and safety reasons essential.

“My whole state is in the forecast for this summer being in the epicenter of this,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said at a Senate Energy Committee hearing in June.

And air quality isn’t just something you should worry about outdoors.

“Research suggests the concentration of toxins, allergens and other pollutants can be up to five times higher indoors than outside, so the need for healthier air in the home is important,” says Jie Zhao Ph.D., a research scientist specializing in indoor air quality.

To learn how you can protect your home amid wildfire season both indoors and out, we tapped a former firefighter, a research scientist and landscaping professional.

Prep indoors

Monitor continuously. “Look for connected home technologies that seamlessly integrate within the home to make automatic adjustments to indoor air quality,” Zhao says. “The air purification sector is forecasted to nearly double its global revenue by the end of the decade.”

Keep N-95 masks on hand. In extreme cases, consider vacating the area and working remotely, or staying with friends or relatives until the smoke lifts, says former Tacoma firefighter Andy Bozzo. He now serves as co-founder for Tablet Command, a public safety response app said to improve fire official accountability.

Run air conditioning on recirculate and buy filters. Sometimes, wildfire smoke is so heavy, a shelter in place order can be issued.

“Keep your doors and windows closed as much as possible, and run air conditioning on recirculate,” Bozzo says. “Specialty air filters for your air conditioning system can be deployed, along with home air purifiers.”

Use an air purifier. Zhao recommends those with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

“These are rated to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns,” he says. “Portable air purifiers are a valuable addition, especially for individuals with respiratory issues such as asthma, cardiovascular conditions or weakened immune systems, as well as older adults, pregnant women and children.”

Zhao says it’s important to get a purifier that can cover the area in which you place it.

“You can determine whether the purifier is large enough for your space by looking at the manufacturer’s recommendations and the air changes per hour (ACH) of the device,” he says. The higher the ACH value, the faster the purifier replaces the air in your space with cleaned air. Most air purifiers have one or more filters inside, which must be replaced every six to 12 months.

“Dust, pet dander and other types of particulate matter may contain bacteria, viruses and mold spores, which can grow inside the filter,” Zhao says.

Make the building envelope airtight. Fill the cracks and gaps between your windows, doors and any vents outside, Zhao says.

”This minimizes the amount of outdoor pollutants (including fine particulate matter and allergens) coming indoors, and helps protect your indoor air quality,” he says.

It also helps save money on cooling and heating bills, and prevent moisture and mold growth if you live in a humid climate.

Get an indoor air quality monitor. This device lets you troubleshoot air quality problems as they arise. These monitors typically show real-time data, either through an app or monitor display, for PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), CO2 and other pollutants, Zhao says.

“Some monitors may also be able to integrate with your thermostat and ventilation systems,” he adds.

Install a central air system with outdoor air intake. Zhao says to use the highest possible rated Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values (MERV) filters the system can handle efficiently, such as MERV 13. Central air systems deliver filtered, recirculated air throughout the home for heating and cooling purposes, he explains, and your system’s user manual will note which filter is the best option.

“When choosing a central air system, make sure it can mix filtered outdoor air with recirculated air in the recirculated air stream,” he says. “Make sure you can control the proportion of filtered outdoor air in the overall air mix.”

Consider installing a dedicated outdoor air system. If you don’t have central air conditioning, like many homes in the Pacific Northwest, Zhao says this is the best option.

“ERV (energy recovery ventilator) is a common type, and these systems supply the home with cooled/heated air through ducts using the heat from returned air to save energy,” he says.

Prep outdoors

Monitor your mulch. Mulch is an excellent organic material used to suppress weeds and retain soil moisture, but it can also act as a fuel source for wildfires, says Bryan Clayton, the CEO of GreenPal, a company that connects lawn care professionals with homeowners.

The type you use and where you place it can affect your home’s safety.

“I recommend using noncombustible mulch options, such as rock or gravel, within 5 feet of your home,” Clayton says. If organic mulch is preferred, it should be kept moist and be used more sparingly, he notes.

Some plants are more fire-resistant. “For instance, deciduous trees and shrubs are generally less flammable than conifers, as they have a higher moisture content,” Clayton says. “Landscaping features like stone walls and patios can also act as firebreaks.”

Maintain your garden. Clayton recommends removing dead plants, trimming trees and shrubs and keeping the lawn mowed and watered.

“No plant is entirely fireproof, but smart landscaping can make a difference in fire-prone areas,” Clayton says.

Employ an “ember resistant zone.” Bozzo says CAL Fire calls the area that’s zero to 10 feet away from your home an “ember resistant zone.”

“This is the area where embers from wildfires can land and put your home at risk of catching fire during a wildfire event,” he says. “Look for dead plants, leaves and pine needles in the zone. Gutters should be cleaned and combustibles removed from under, and on top of, decks, roofs, porches and stairways.

“Wood piles should be pulled away from the house, as well as trash cans and other items that can potentially catch fire — defensible space is 100 feet from the home,” he adds.

Bozzo says readyforwildfire.org offers a comprehensive list of ways to prepare your home for fire season.

With these tips, your home and yard will be more protected from the elements. Zhao advises downloading air quality monitoring apps, as an added safety measure.

“As wildfire seasons grow more intense and more frequent, it’s important to be aware of when your home’s indoor air quality, or your region’s outdoor air quality, is bad. Preparation is key,” he says.

Amber Katz is a freelance lifestyle writer.