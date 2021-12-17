The bar cart, once relegated to chic hotels and scenes in old movies, exploded in popularity in the 2010s.

Holiday entertaining cooled during the coronavirus pandemic, but as more people welcome friends and family back into their homes, they seem to have turned their attention back to their home bar setups — Etsy searches for glassware, drinkware or barware increased 146% in the past year, while searches for bar carts and accessories are also up, notes Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert.

A well-appointed bar cart or drink station adds style and function to your home. Here’s how to put one together.

Stock versatile basics

You don’t need every liquor, bitter or simple syrup in your home bar for a party. “The home bar experience is going to be very different, and if you’re trying to replicate what you can do in a restaurant, you’re never going to be able to do it,” said Chad Spangler, co-founder of Washington, D.C., cocktail spot Service Bar.

Focus on the building blocks of drinks you personally enjoy and ones you’d like to share with your guests. To avoid being trapped at the bar mixing drinks all night, offer a drink that can be prepared in a large batch and served in a pitcher or punch bowl.

Stock at least one bottle of vodka, gin, whiskey and scotch, and a tequila or mezcal to cover the bases for popular stirred drinks such as martinis, Manhattans, Old-Fashioneds and Negronis.

Expect to spend at least $30 per bottle, and start with legacy names if you’re unsure what to get. “Don’t buy the cheapest thing, but you don’t have to buy the most expensive thing,” Spangler said.

Once you have the basics, add in funkier, more specific choices, such as a bottle of Baileys for holiday cocktails, or something unexpected, such as sherry or port. Don’t forget to have tea or coffee and nonalcoholic drink options available for nondrinkers.

Tonics are versatile mixers. Keep other mixers, simple syrups, vermouths and bitters in the refrigerator. Spangler said Angostura bitters are probably what you’ll need “95 out of 100 times.” Have garnishes that match the drinks you want to serve, such as olives, Luxardo brandy cherries for Manhattans, and citrus fruits like limes and lemons, which you might already have in your kitchen.

Choose your equipment

Many bar tool sets come with lots of pieces, but a small stable of well-made tools will do the job. A 1/2-ounce Japanese-style jigger, which is more elongated and narrow than other types, is the “most necessary piece of barware,” Spangler said. It’s used to measure and pour ingredients.

A shaker is also essential for any home bartender who likes shaken drinks. Opt for a two-piece set of weighted shaking tins rather than the three-piece cobbler-style shakers that come with a built-in strainer, Spangler said, because they can get jammed easily.

A Hawthorne strainer, a mixing glass with a wide base, and a cocktail spoon with a thin handle will round out your collection. Spangler recommends the brand Cocktail Kingdom for well-made tools.

Glassware depends on your favorite drinks, but Spangler said a set of wine glasses with a stem, rocks glasses, Collins glasses and V-shaped martini glasses will do for most cocktails.

Pick the right furniture

Decide whether the cart is mostly for display, storage or drink mixing and serving. Look for carts that contain shelves and organizational aids.

“I recommend three shelves if you’re going to functionally use it, but if you just want a fun, cute accent in the corner of your apartment, I think two shelves would be fine,” said Abby Price, founder of New York home-decor store Abode.

Multifunctional pieces are best; some might have flaps that expand for serving or come with built-in storage racks.

The best home bar might not be on a cart. Consider wall-mounted, shelf and credenza/cabinet bars, or even a small dresser. Anna Franklin, an interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective, uses an antique china cabinet as a bar and entertaining station in her home outside Milwaukee.

Keep it organized

Glassware, decanters, vases, bowls, ice buckets, pitchers and plants can all play a role in your setup, but don’t crowd the area. Group glassware, decor and liquors together to make it easier on the eye, said Roxy Owens, founder of furniture and decor company Society Social.

Arrange items on larger trays to keep everything organized and easier to move around, Price said. Display drink garnishes in pretty bowls. Everything on the cart should serve a purpose because “when you crowd things and have stuff spilling everywhere, it detracts,” she said. And don’t pack it with bottles. Keep the back stock tucked away.

Items of varying heights create visual interest. “It’s important to keep the higher items in the back and work your way forward,” Franklin said. Use cocktail books as risers to vary glassware if it’s all the same height. If the cart is a drink station, lay it out logically in the order someone would prepare a drink, with liquors on one end and garnishes on the other.

Add personal touches

Pick any accessories you’d like, as long as they serve a purpose. Coasters protect your home’s surfaces and can add patterns and colors. Martini drinkers might display unusual olive picks or stirrers. Etsy’s Isom Johnson suggests drink charms or labels to make sure everyone’s glass remains their own. Franklin likes seasonal cocktail napkins.

Natural elements such as greenery and florals add an easy holiday touch. Owens likes the look of magnolia, boxwood wreaths and satin ribbons. Price favors dried florals and branches with festive red berries. Franklin suggests clipping evergreens and displaying them in a tall vase.

Louder accents include string lights, tinsel, garlands, ceramic or paper trees, and holiday figurines. Price stocks mirror-covered tree sculptures reminiscent of disco balls. Break out family heirlooms and vintage pieces. “Anything that glistens is a beautiful way to incorporate a cozy holiday feel,” Franklin said. “Light a candle that reflects off the glassware.”

Also think about what’s above the bar and extend the good cheer with decorative signs or artwork.

Glassware doesn’t have to be plain or boring. An interesting decanter, pitcher or ice bucket can be a conversation piece. Turn to local thrift stores, estate sales, neighborhood groups and relatives for vintage glassware and bar accessories. For retail items, Franklin browses sales at West Elm and Crate & Barrel, and she splurges at RH and Z Gallerie. She likes Anthropologie for a vintage feel and suggests Target for budget-friendly picks. Choose cool glasses and give them away as a favor at the end of the night. “You can almost match glasses to someone’s personality,” Isom Johnson said.

Above all, don’t fixate on making a photo-ready display at the expense of having fun, Isom Johnson says. Remember, she says, “The main goal of a bar cart is to bring joy to you and your guests.”