The toughest part of buying your first home or renting your first place is behind you once you’ve signed the paperwork, but the hurdle of moving your belongings from one home to another can still be daunting.

While recent graduates and young people often borrow a van and rely on friends, professional movers are typically necessary once you’ve established a home with furniture and fragile items. Real estate agents have plenty of experience with helping their clients move, so we asked Matt Wyble, an agent with the Matt Wyble Team of Century 21 New Millennium in Millersville, Maryland, and Linda Maxwell, an agent with Century 21 New Millennium in Alexandria, Virginia, for their advice on how to hire a moving company. Both responded via email, and their responses were edited.

Q: Where should someone start looking for a moving company?

Wyble: When searching for any good referral, begin with your realtor. We often joke with our clients that we have a guy or gal for literally everything, and I’ll be so bold as to say any good real-estate agent has several trusted moving companies they can recommend. You may consider asking your agent for the name of a previous client who used each company so you can hear a firsthand evaluation of the process and the company. Or talk to your friends or family who have recently moved. They may not tell you who to use, but who not to, which is just as good!

Q: When should someone start looking?

Maxwell: A good time to look for a moving company is after you have decided to sell your house, have selected your agent and know when you want to put the house on the market. Before putting your house on the market, call the moving companies to get a ballpark idea what their availability is so you can plan your sale accordingly.

Q: What information does someone need to provide to get an estimate from a moving company?

Wyble: When you know you’re going to be moving, begin making a list of items you’re taking with you. Most companies will have a form to fill out with the number of boxes and the items per room to be moved. Based on the details you provide, the moving company will give you a quote that reflects the amount of time and the number of movers your job will require. A digital or virtual conversation should be enough for the estimate.

Maxwell: When the house has a contract on it and you have a firm settlement date, the time is right to have the moving company come in person to walk the house and give you an estimate. Most of the time, all you will get is a rough estimate. You need to find out how many people will move you, what each person’s hourly rate is, how long the mover thinks it will take for the move and what the insurance costs are.

Q: What are some good questions to ask a moving company to narrow down the choice?

Wyble: Is the moving company available when you need them? This is going to be the most important factor in selecting a moving company. Leave yourself multiple options because busy real-estate markets will equal busy markets for moving companies, too. When you have a settlement date, schedule your movers. It’s easier to reschedule a date than to wait until the last minute to book a company. Also:

• What are the company’s cancellation and rescheduling policies? Are there fees associated with those changes?

• Is the company bonded and insured?

• Does the company provide packing materials?

Maxwell:

• How many people will do the move?

• What is the hourly rate per person?

• How long will the move take?

• What is the cost of insurance?

• Are there discounts for the time of year or time in the month, for senior citizens, AARP members or members of the military?

Q: Any other tips?

Wyble: Consider negotiating a short rent-back in your real-estate contract. Even three days can mean the world in terms of moving. This time buffer reduces stress when last-minute things shift in your settlement timeline. You don’t want to show up to settlement in your moving truck!