The kitchen has always been the heart of the home. And now more than ever, it serves as the central gathering point and is typically one of the most heavily used rooms in the home.

In what ways can you maximize this area? How can you help ensure that your kitchen or dining space is both functional and appealing? Here are some tips.

Kitchen islands

Kitchen islands help to enhance a kitchen in a number of ways. Not only do islands help define the space, they also serve as additional work and dining surfaces. For many families, the desire is to create numerous dining experiences, from casual to formal. Kitchen islands allow you to add bar stools and create a bar-style dining experience.

Extendable tables

Designers love using extendable dining tables because of the flexibility they provide. Gone are the days of complicated table leafs that have to be removed. Instead, many furniture manufacturers are making dining tables that can expand and extend with simple lift-and-slide features, depending on needs and the occasion.

Eat-in kitchens

For many in the market for a new home, eat-in kitchens have a wide appeal, especially for families with young children. Eat-in kitchens tend to be more casual, but they also need to be functional. To create the ideal eat-in experience, ask yourself whether the table should be round or rectangle, or if it should be expandable. Materials are also important: Glass tables create a sense of lightness, while solid surfaces such as wood provide weight. Have an odd-shaped space? Consider a round table, as they tend to allow for increased visual flow. Depending on your space, benches or banquettes may also work as well.

Lighting/chandeliers

Chandeliers and lights are important parts of any dining experience. A beautiful chandelier can define the dining area, while also adding an aesthetically appealing element that can make a bold design statement.

Advertising

Mirrors and artwork

Mirrors and artwork are like the icing on the cake. They help add a finishing touch to a space and shouldn’t be overlooked in kitchen and dining spaces.

Colors

Looking for a timeless color scheme in your kitchen or dining space? White, taupe and gray are great selections. Want more color? Yellow, red, orange and green can help to perk up a space in a warm and welcoming way.

Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, interior designer and home-staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com.