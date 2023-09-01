We get it. It’s so easy to get caught up in summer fun that planting fall and winter veggies may have been the last thing on your mind. Maybe you were busy hiking or paddle boarding, or maybe you were in the garden, busy dragging the hose to your tomatoes or thirsty shrubs. Never fear — there’s still time in September to sow and plant fresh crops, extending that homegrown goodness a few months more.

“Most gardeners take fall and winter off, and while it can be very restful, it also can be a very abundant time,” says Marni Sorin who leads classes at Tilth Alliance as adult education program manager.

Fall is a great time to plant because “we don’t have to do as much weeding or pruning as the days get cooler and days become shorter, and growth slows down,” Sorin says.

While the bulk of cool-weather vegetables are typically planted mid-July to August, she says there are plenty of ways to enjoy your garden as temperatures cool down.

Sorin says there are three harvests to plant for this time of year: fall, winter and spring. Your goal, she says, is to get your plants established to at least 3 inches high before winter sets in. Somewhere around late October, a banner day hits — the last 10-hour stretch of daylight before spring — which cues plants to wind down, she says. Some plants can overwinter with a little help but will fall into a kind of stasis until nature turns the heat back on. That’s why you’ll want this next group.

The fast(er) lane: Fall harvested vegetables

For a fall harvest beginning in early September, opt for fast-growing greens like lettuces, arugula, mesclun mixes, maché, chard, spinach and radishes or herbs like cilantro and parsley. You can opt for the fun of sowing seeds or, if time is an issue, go for the instant gratification of started plants from your local nursery.

Most of these are semi-tender and able to shrug off brief frost events of 28 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. To keep these going as long as possible, add protection from cold temperatures in the form of cloches or a breathable cloth called “floating row cover” or “frost cloth” over hoops or stakes.

Pro tip: Plants sensitive to bolting (premature flowering) in heat, like lettuce, Asian greens, spinach or cilantro, should be placed in the protective shade of existing plants, like tomatoes, that are still growing.

You can savor even more tender, nutritious produce by reframing your goals. Instead of growing the plant to maturity, you can grow flavorful baby greens, stalks and shoots to spice up stir-fries, salads, sandwiches and smoothies. Think of it as a preview to your winter microgreens indoors, but with the bonus nutrients of outdoor growing. Seeds are the best value for these, since you’ll be sowing them thickly and harvesting young, but starts are faster.

Examples include:

Lettuces, greens, beets and all brassica family members (cabbages, kales, broccoli) grown for their greens. (Sorin notes that heat-loving plants often grown for microgreens, like sunflowers, are best grown indoors.)

Peas grown for shoots. (There are varieties bred to have many shoots, but any edible pea works. Harvest from 3 to 5 inches tall for a tender texture.)

Scallions and bunching onions grown for their leaves

Medium speed: winter crops

Some veggies are surprisingly cold tolerant — some lettuces and kales even taste sweeter after a temperature dip. While harvesting any lingering greens under cover, you can leave these out in the elements — though they will benefit from a mulch of 2 or 3 inches.

“It really helps to regulate the temperature at the surface of the soil if there is a hard frost or we get one of these extended icy events. It will help insulate just enough to protect tender plant roots,” Sorin says.

These include brassicas like mustard greens, kale and collards, as well as onions like scallions and leeks. Leeks are slow growing, some taking longer than 100 days to maturity, so they may be a spring crop depending on the weather and the time you planted them.

Waiting for their moment: Spring

These plants reward the patient gardener by napping for a couple of months and rebounding with vigor in late winter. Just when you need a boost in the darkness of February and March, the garden delivers peas, beans, garlic and leeks.

Find cold-tolerant pea varieties with a long “days-to-maturity” label. Territorial Seeds’ catalog lists Frieda Worlds snow pea, noting its use in fall. If you have leftover pea seeds, try some anyway! Peas in general are less fussy about cold than other crops, but Sorin recommends mulching with up to 3 inches of straw or leaf litter.

“I encourage people to experiment!” she says. She recommends taking good notes about the type you tried, the weather it saw and how it performed.

Fava beans sport beautiful plum and cream flowers before their delicious, meaty beans form, all while fixing nitrogen in the soil. After the harvest, don’t pull the plant. Chop at the base, cut the stalk into sections and lightly dig into your soil for an extra boost.

When to harvest the garlic/onion family, Sorin says, depends on the variety you choose and your preference — whether you use the greens, wait for a bulblet, or grow a storage onion. Watch leeks closely to see if a “false spring” warm spell is prompting a flower. If so, harvest before flowers render them woody.

As you are planning, Sorin says, remember that the planting calendars you’ll see online or on seed packets are guidelines. Feel free to push the boundaries.

“These are recommendations, not rules,” Sorin says.

For instance, if you’re on the edge of the recommended planting time for your crop, but temperatures are staying high, why not plant a few? In keeping with that experimental mindset, remember that gardening is an art as well as a science, and discovering how far your garden will grow is part of the fun. You’re sure to make some delightful — and delicious — discoveries.

