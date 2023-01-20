More than an arm-knitted blanket or a single design style, cozy is a feeling. It’s comfort and unquestioned belonging that is the gateway to pure relaxation — something, like Dr. Suess’s full-body “thneed,” that everybody needs. And it seems like we are needing cozy more than ever.

Birkenstock’s hobbity Boston clogs have been riding Lyst’s hottest fashion charts five quarters in a row. Knitted hoods, attached scarves and other windchill-beaters-to-go are big, too. Escalating the last four years, the word “cozy” hit 100 or Peak Popularity on Google Trends in December 2022. Articles on “Top cozy captions” promise to bolster your fuzz-filled Instagram posts. A traditional seasonal star in fall, aligned with pumpkin spice lattes, cozy became a year-round pursuit during the pandemic as folks nested at and worked from home.

“This is an area we find people struggle with. They ask, ‘Why does it feel so cold in here?’ They are not sure what to add to get that feeling where you just want to come in and lounge in the space,” says Becky Ducsik, owner of The Phinery design firm.

“Coziness, that feel-good element, is often the missing ingredient,” says Steffi Graffis, a design enthusiast who teaches online courses in apartment styling at Moda Misfit. She thinks coziness gets left out because “people often overlook well-being and self-care, but that should be top of mind when you’re decorating a space.”

To evoke the feeling at home, designers say there are key steps to take — beyond blankets, candles and faux fur. Their top picks may surprise you.

Softer, warmer, gentler vibes

While it can be warm and soft, the foremost element each of our interviewees mentioned for creating a cozy environment isn’t plush or squishy — it’s lighting.

“I really believe lighting is key to making a place cozy and comfortable,” says Sandra Hunter, of Hunter Home Design Studio, LLC.

The biggest lighting mistakes, they agree, are relying on a solo overhead light source, which channels a police interrogation, and using cool-temperature light bulbs, whose glow skews institutional rather than comforting.

“Having ambient and accent lighting is softer on all of your senses,” Hunter says.

Instead of a single overhead beam, balanced lighting offers gentler pools of light at multiple heights from ambient lights such as directional canned lights and sconces, task lighting (floor and table lamps) and accent lights at eye level, highlighting artwork, a mantel or shelves.

“You want lighting at all levels, from low lighting to the corners — that’s where hiring a designer to create a plan is really helpful. It’s life changing.”

How you illuminate basement-type spaces makes a huge difference in the comfort, Ducsik says. Sconces help bounce light around the room.

Warm light harkens back to the comfort of candles and firelight. Look for bulbs labeled “warm” versus “cool” ideally with Kelvin temperatures measuring between 2700-3000, Hunter says — as numbers ascend, the visual temperature drops.

Dimmers can take the harsh edge off an overhead light for a more welcoming ambience.

Playing with textures and textiles — A feast for the senses

The next step for our designers was textiles, with another surprise. The don’t-miss textiles are draperies.

“Not only does having drapes visually look warm because it controls drafts, but it also makes [the room] softer in sound,” says Hunter. She considers the lightning and drapes as the first building blocks of the room’s palette.

“A lot of customers think they don’t need them functionally, but then they see how much bigger the room looks, and how much cozier the room feels,” says Ducsik. “It’s night and day. Dressing up your window with modern, white drapes can do wonders.”

Don’t forget the walls. “A treatment like textural grass cloth adds warmth and interest really quickly,” even on an accent wall or behind a bed, says Ducsik.

Paint for the mood you want to strike — you can choose enveloping and deep, like a dark green or blue, or breezy and light with pale neutrals like warm gray, cream or beige.

Accent rugs, poufs and cushy furniture swathed in layers of blankets and throw pillows should be in line with your color palette to keep the mood more calm than cluttered. Hunter opts for feather pillows over polyfill inserts for the optimum “Ahhh” factor.

When designing a cozy space, you want to make sure you’re appealing to multiple senses, says Graffis. With textures, you’re appealing to touch.

For a cozy summer vibe, Ducsik leans into low-pile rugs, linens, cottons and basketry. For a more grounded feel, she’ll layer plush rugs, velvets, braided wool and nubby boucles.

Can you overdo the pillows? For sure, says Graffis, despite being an avowed maximalist. If there are so many pillows you can’t lounge, the sofa has lost its cozy.

Comfort zones

For Ducsik, comfort starts with the basics, like clearance between furniture pieces and pairing each chair with table space and lighting. She opts for quality over quantity in seating, so people aren’t stacked on top of each other.

“We tend to gravitate to fewer but bigger pieces,” she said. “We just did a formal living room but instead of putting a sofa and chair we put four leather chairs and a coffee table. We turned it into a moody library type room with a fireplace and a chandelier. It’s literally the coziest room you’ve ever seen.”

If your room doesn’t have a fireplace, candles bring in scent and warmth instantly and can be changed with your moods and the seasons.

How spare or full the space is affects us individually. One person’s space lovingly crammed with collections or books is another person’s anxiety room, says Graffis.

Being yourself is the most welcoming thing

Whatever your style, you can make it cozy. Scandinavian minimalist rooms are softened with light woods, basketry, knitted accessories and plants, while “bohemian” rooms bustle with woven tribal patterns, macrame and fringe.

Ultimately, the more comfortable you feel in the space the better, so choose the colors, the level of positive and negative space and surroundings that welcome you.

“You’re going to find a greater sense of comfort in surrounding yourself with things that have meaning to you, whether that is family photos or a coffee-table book on a topic close to your heart,” says Graffis.

“It’s really those personality pieces — when you see them, you feel a sense of belonging and comfort. Put things in the space that feel like you, because that’s where the soul of the space comes in.”

Erica Browne Grivas is a Seattle-based freelance writer; ebgrivas@gmail.com.